Swipesum Partners with 4aGoodCause and Authorize.net to Support Fundraising for Mission-Driven Nonprofits

Leading consultancy and payment gateway enable trusted fundraising platform to provide unparalleled support and savings for nonprofits

ST. LOUIS, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a payment processing and merchant services consultancy, and Authorize.net, a Visa solution, are both collaborating with 4aGoodCause , an all-in-one online donation platform, to enhance customer support and streamline payments for mission-driven nonprofit organizations and their donors. Swipesum and Authorize.net will provide organizations on the 4aGoodCause platform with flexible payment options and hands-on customer service and payment management.



With Swipesum, nonprofits utilizing the 4aGoodCause platform will have dedicated payment support and consulting, ranging from industry education to contract negotiation with payment providers. Organizations on 4aGoodCause will also have access to Swipesum’s AI-powered statement reading software, Staitment , which reveals hidden and reducible payment processing fees.

4aGoodCause works with Authorize.net to manage the complex routing of transaction data and provide flexible payment options for nonprofits to allow donors to pay with their preferred method. Authorize.net makes accepting payments more reliable and secure for merchants and small businesses with its Advanced Fraud Detection Suite (AFDS) that helps identify, manage, and prevent potentially fraudulent transactions. The leading payment gateway helps to boost donation conversion rates, automatically update cards on file, and improve customer experience by eliminating the need to reenter payment information. Through these partnerships, nonprofit organizations on 4aGoodCause can further their missions by keeping more of the money they raise online.

“Our team at Swipesum is passionate about providing financial transparency for our clients and is honored to be able to help nonprofit organizations extend their missions through more efficient fundraising”, said Swipesum Co-founder and CEO, Michael Seaman. “With our expertise in the payments field and managing merchant fees, nonprofits using 4aGoodCause will have access to the best possible payment terms and rates.”

4aGoodCause simplifies online fundraising by offering a comprehensive suite of tools that includes online donations, event sign-ups, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer fundraising, and efficient donor management in one convenient location. With the platform, organizations can boost their donation conversion rates through personalized branding and mobile-optimized pages, coupled with straightforward donor management tools that pave the way for deeper connections with donors. The platform’s features for monthly and recurring donations enable nonprofits to establish reliable sources of income, securing a brighter future for their causes.

“4aGoodCause is committed to keeping fees low and providing tailored payment options and dedicated support for nonprofits”, said 4aGoodCause Founder and President, Ronald Pruitt. “Collaborating with Swipesum and Visa’s solution will further us in our goal to help make fundraising easy and allow nonprofits to put more of the money they make online towards their mission where it matters most.”

For more information on Swipesum, please visit www.swipesum.com or www.swipesum.com/staitment

For more information on 4aGoodCause, visit www.4agoodcause.com .

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit swipesum.com for more information.

About 4aGoodCause

4aGoodCause is an easy-to-use, effective, and affordable fundraising CRM that generates recurring, reliable revenue for small nonprofits. Hundreds of nonprofits use 4aGoodCause to launch unlimited fundraising campaigns for one-time and recurring donations, event registration, crowdfunding, and peer-to-peer giving. Supporting good causes for over 25 years, 4aGoodCause helps nonprofits spend less time planning one-off campaigns and hunting for new donors by building a loyal community of recurring, monthly givers. Their team of experts has one simple mission: to simplify the fundraising process, enabling small nonprofits to focus on their mission and make a greater impact in their communities.

