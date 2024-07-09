FloQast Maintains Lead: Tops G2’s Summer Grid Report for Financial Close Management

Accounting Automation Platform achieves seven straight quarters as number-one-ranked solution

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, is proud to announce today its achievement of the number one position in G2’s highly acclaimed Summer 2024 Grid® Reports for both the Financial Close and Financial Reconciliation software categories. This is the seventh consecutive quarter that FloQast is rated the top solution in the Financial Close category on the G2 Grid report, where it held this ranking in both the Mid-Market and Small and Medium Sized-Business Financial Close Software categories.



FloQast continues to lead the industry with its user-based awards. In the Summer 2024 report, the company was added to 33 new reports and ranked number one in 28 reports across three major categories; Financial Close Software, Financial Reconciliation Software, and Accounting Software. In total, FloQast secured 48 badges, including 17 leader badges across multiple regions.

In the Financial Close category, FloQast was not only ranked number one overall in the Grid Report, but also earned number one rankings in the following Financial Close subcategories:

Enterprise Implementation

Enterprise and Mid-Market Relationship

Enterprise, Mid-Market, and SMB Usability

Enterprise and Mid-Market Results

In the reports, users placed FloQast ahead of 28 category competitors. FloQast also received leader badges in all Summer 2024 Grid Reports for Financial Close Management regional grids for seven consecutive quarters.

FloQast earned numerous other accolades across various G2 categories. In addition to securing the top ranking in the Financial Reconciliation category, FloQast also ranked number one in several Financial Reconciliation subcategories including Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results. In the Accounting Software category, it earned top rankings in the Momentum Grid Report and in the Relationship, Results, and Usability subcategories.

This round of achievements is just the latest proof of the impact of FloQast’s innovative technology, which is designed to improve the lives and work of accounting teams.

"FloQast is excited to keep its G2 momentum rolling into the Summer 2024 report, maintaining our top spot in Financial Close Management for an impressive seven straight quarters," said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This recognition highlights how more organizations are realizing the transformative power of automation in driving financial success. We’re incredibly thankful to our loyal users for their constant support and feedback, which continues to drive innovation and push our company forward."

FloQast also secured Leader and High Performer badges in several regional reports, including the Americas, EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific Grid Reports for Financial Close and Accounting Software – a reflection of FloQast’s expanding influence among global audiences, particularly in the Australia/New Zealand market, where it opened an office in 2023.

G2 calculates a product’s Grid score and rankings using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence. Learn more here .

FloQast continues to add to its impressive list of momentum and accolades. Recent news and recognitions include:

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.