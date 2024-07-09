ARG Introduces Market Insights on AI-Enabled Communications

New report highlights the evolution of the communications platform and how generative AI and machine learning can provide businesses with a competitive advantage

The AI-Enabled Communications Market Insights and Decision Guide examines how businesses can maximize their investments in enterprise software when they leverage communication platforms that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Among the report’s key findings:

75% of respondents believe that AI will have a significant impact on their roles in the next three years.

77% of those surveyed believe AI will provide them with a competitive advantage.

77% are confident that AI can accurately share information and results.



“Generative AI and machine learning are changing how people work,” said Jason Hart, Managing Partner, ARG. “Choosing a technology partner that can deliver a communications platform with the right native AI integrations is pivotal to maximizing efficiencies and achieving other business benefits such as improved decision-making, an enhanced customer experience, increased productivity, cost savings, and revenue growth.”

Innovation provides businesses with the power to unlock their full potential

The migration from on-premises to cloud-based communication infrastructure has facilitated the implementation of the impactful AI that benefits businesses today. For example, organizations can now leverage AI to solve problems and break down silos, mine data for deeper customer interactions, automate administrative tasks and decision-making, provide customized training, collect real-time data and insights to predict customer needs, and monitor customer interactions.

“The advantages of AI-enablement go well beyond the employee and customer experience,” said Jeff Milford, Product Lead, UC and CC, ARG. “There are significant efficiencies to be gained by integrating an AI-enabled communications platform with line-of-business applications such as CRM, ERP, digital workflow management, and helpdesk. Through native integrations, transcription, and automation, these implementations can directly impact nearly every part of an organization, helping these businesses to unlock their full potential.”

Technology advances maximize efficiency and improve customer engagement

According to the Market Insights and Decision Guide for AI-Enabled Communications, there are several areas where AI excels:

Customer engagement. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle routine inquiries, freeing up human agents for more complex issues. This not only improves the customer experience by providing constant support but also reduces operational costs by minimizing the need for additional staff.

AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle routine inquiries, freeing up human agents for more complex issues. This not only improves the customer experience by providing constant support but also reduces operational costs by minimizing the need for additional staff. Operational efficiency. AI-powered analytics can analyze conversations for tone and keywords to anticipate challenges, provide real-time input to coach staff and optimize the outcome. This translates into significant cost savings by reducing errors and improving sales and service calls.

AI-powered analytics can analyze conversations for tone and keywords to anticipate challenges, provide real-time input to coach staff and optimize the outcome. This translates into significant cost savings by reducing errors and improving sales and service calls. Administrative automation. AI-driven solutions can automate tasks such as transcribing voice notes and generating reports, freeing staff to focus on customer care. This not only improves outcomes but also translates into massive cost savings.



Discovering the right AI-enabled communications platform with ARG

ARG has a well-established framework to help organizations select the right AI-enabled communications platform and map their desired business outcomes and software investments to service providers' most robust integration and performance criteria. With a vast client base, organizations can benefit from valuable insights into negotiating better deals with suppliers, reducing procurement costs, and improving vendor management. ARG can also manage the entire procurement life cycle, service management, and vendor and account management at no additional cost.

The AI-Enabled Communications Market Insights & Decision Guide provides an overview of how generative AI is used to enhance customer experience, the impact of SaaS integrations with AI on further innovation, the departmental implications of AI across the organization, and peer insights and successful use cases demonstrating the deployment of AI-enabled communications platforms. To access the full report, click here. For ARG’s entire resource library, visit https://www.myarg.com/resources/.

