Virginia Dept. of Labor and Industry Recertifies Eastman Performance Films as a Voluntary Protection Program ‘STAR’ site
Eastman Performance Films, located in Fieldale, Virginia, receives recognition for their occupational safety and health excellenceRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Performance Films has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site’s third recertification since 2010.
“We commend the dedication and determination of the staff and leadership at Eastman Performance Films for prioritizing occupational health and safety,” said Gary G. Pan, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry. “This achievement demonstrates their outstanding commitment toward keeping their workers safe.”
Eastman Performance Films, LLC, in Fieldale, Virginia is one of 37 current participants in the Virginia VPP STAR program. The site manufactures a variety of film products sold under Eastman's portfolio of brands. These products are distributed worldwide and are used for window film on homes, buildings, and cars to provide safety and security for windows, touchscreen displays, medical packaging, theatrical lighting, and car molding, among many other uses. The Fieldale site includes production, warehousing, and administrative facilities for the company. The facility is continuously operated with production employees and includes more than 400 employees.
Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers, in any industry, demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.
For more information about this program or services offered through the Voluntary Protection Programs, visit www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.
About the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
DOLI is an executive branch agency, under the Virginia Secretary of Labor, overseeing the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program, Division of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Safety, and Division of Labor and Employment Laws. DOLI strives to make Virginia a better place in which to live work, and conduct business.
