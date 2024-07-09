Green and enviable

As the EU prepares for the next political cycle, policymakers are poised to continue their efforts to deliver on the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Fit for 55 package, to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Reflecting on the policy experiences of the 2019–2024 political cycle, the implementation of the European Green Deal will not be an easy task. Recent geopolitical tensions and economic shifts, compounded by the 2021–2022 energy crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have highlighted vulnerabilities in the green transition. The 2024–2029 cycle will need to strike the right balance between decarbonisation, international competitiveness and economic security. To chart the right course ahead, this report holds that it is vital to make a robust and compelling business case for the European Green Deal. It calls for honest discussions about the economic and societal impacts of the transition as well as the benefits. Success hinges on the formulation of predictable and coherent policies, conducive framework conditions and a functioning, integrated single market. The report presents 30 policy recommendations across seven thematic chapters, addressing various aspects of the European Green Deal. These provide a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers, offering insights and guidance for the 2024–2029 legislative cycle.

About the author:

Irina Kustova is a Research Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels, where she works on various issues concerned the energy transition and energy security.

Vasileios Rizos is a Senior Research Fellow, heading the Energy, Resources and Climate Change Unit and he is also Head of Sustainable Resources and Circular Economy at CEPS.

Edoardo Righetti is a Researcher in the Energy, Resources and Climate Change Unit at CEPS.

Milan Elkerbout is a Non-Resident Associate Fellow at CEPS.

Christian Egenhofer is Associate Senior Research Fellow within the CEPS Energy, Resources and Climate Change Unit, which he has been heading from 2000 to 2019.