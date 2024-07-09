Zyter|TruCare Achieves HITRUST Certification to Bolster Data Security

Zyter|TruCare Secures HITRUST Certification and SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Leadership in Healthcare Security

Rockville, Maryland, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a leading healthcare technology and services provider, has successfully achieved the HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification. This certification is the gold standard for information protection and compliance within the healthcare sector.

"We are excited to announce that Zyter|TruCare has achieved HITRUST certification, underscoring our dedication to stringent data security practices," stated Jason Cole, Chief Operating Officer at Zyter|TruCare. "Earning this certification has strengthened our ability to manage security risks and comply with regulatory standards, ensuring exceptional protection for our clients' sensitive data. Additionally, we have obtained the SOC 2 Type II audit report, which further validates our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and operational integrity."

Enhancing Trust and Security

HITRUST certification comprehensively evaluates an organization’s information security, including systems management, data encryption, and incident response processes. This ensures adherence to rigorous standards that cover a broad spectrum of security and privacy regulations. The HITRUST Common Security Framework, upon which the TruCare certification is based, entails rigorous protocols designed to:

Identify, assess, and mitigate information security, privacy, and compliance risks.

Implement policies that safeguard sensitive information.

Encompass 19 domains of security measures and apply 240 specific security controls.

Ensure sensitive data's integrity, confidentiality, and privacy through active security controls and monitoring.

Incorporating SOC 2 Type II Assurance

The SOC 2 Type II audit report provides additional assurance to our clients that Zyter|TruCare has implemented effective controls evaluated by the standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These controls focus on the effectiveness of systems related to information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"By adhering to a standardized cybersecurity framework and reinforcing it with the SOC 2 Type II compliance, we enhance our ability to assess and manage security risks effectively," Cole explained. "Clients can rest assured that their data is handled and protected according to industry best practices, reinforcing our position as a trusted leader in the industry."

Leadership in Healthcare Security

Zyter|TruCare is dedicated to maintaining and elevating the standards for data security within the healthcare industry. Achieving HITRUST certification and obtaining the SOC 2 Type II report reflects the company’s proactive risk management approach and commitment to safeguarding client information against emerging threats.

“As we celebrate our HITRUST certification and SOC 2 Type II compliance, our commitment to exceeding the highest standards of data security remains unwavering,” said Sanjay Govil, Chairman and CEO. “These achievements are integral to Zyter|TruCare’s strategy to elevate information security, reinforcing our leadership in safeguarding healthcare information and demonstrating our dedication to operational excellence in security practices.”

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health: Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

Population Health: Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health: Extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

Connected Health: Integrates our Population Health and Virtual Health solutions with any of our customers' ecosystems using native interoperability and APIs.

In addition, Zyter|TruCare™ industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your teams determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.

###

Natalie Schibell Zyter|TruCare natalie.schibell@zyter.com