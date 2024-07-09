Make It Wow by Make It Works Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Innovative Design Office Project Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Make It Works Ltd as a Bronze winner for their exceptional work, "Make It Wow," in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the Hong Kong-based design firm's dedication to creating transformative and innovative office spaces that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and smart technology.
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to the industry, as it showcases designs that push boundaries and set new standards for creating functional and visually appealing spaces. Make It Wow's recognition highlights the importance of thoughtful design in enhancing productivity, collaboration, and overall well-being in the workplace. This award serves as an inspiration for interior designers and businesses alike, demonstrating the tangible benefits of investing in well-designed office environments.
Make It Wow stands out for its unique approach to office design, which focuses on creating a harmonious and engaging workspace that promotes a healthy work-life balance. The project incorporates a range of innovative features, including adjustable lighting with varying color temperatures, movable partitions for flexibility, an open pantry hub for collaboration, and strategic storage solutions. The use of advanced production technology and carefully selected materials, such as neutral-tone plaster, coral ceramic tiles, and brass accents, contributes to the office's visual appeal and functionality.
This recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire Make It Works Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design and exploring new ways to create transformative spaces that enhance people's lives. The award serves as a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation, motivating the team to take on even more challenging projects in the future. Make It Wow's success may also influence industry trends, encouraging other designers and businesses to prioritize employee well-being and embrace innovative design solutions.
Team Members
Make It Wow was designed by a talented team from Make It Works Ltd, including Creative Director Johnny Shum and Designer Lilian Lee. Their combined expertise and vision were instrumental in bringing this innovative office design to life.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155039
About Make It Works Ltd
MIW is a renowned interior design firm that believes in the transformative power of well-designed spaces. With a focus on creating beautiful and functional environments tailored to clients' unique needs, MIW has become a trusted name in the industry. Their experienced team works closely with clients to understand their vision and bring it to life through thoughtful design and impeccable execution. MIW's contribution to society lies in their ability to create authentic and meaningful spaces that reflect clients' personality and style.
