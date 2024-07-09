Symbeo partners with Amazon Business to extend the reach of its RapidInvoice AP automation solution

Symbeo launches RapidInvoice on Amazon Business’s Market App Center for B2B ecommerce with a solution that enhances AP functions and supports financial operations to reduce costs and improve productivity

PORTLAND, Ore., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbeo, Inc., a CorVel Company, has partnered with Amazon Business App Center to deliver its RapidInvoice, an AI-enabled optical character recognition (OCR) product. The partnership is a significant stride into the mid-market and SMB market, as more companies are drawn to e-commerce platforms such as Amazon’s B2B marketplace. This move allows customers to leverage wholesale pricing for goods and services, with the added advantage of integrated payment reconciliation to financial systems, promising a future of enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



Symbeo RapidInvoice is an accounts payable (AP) automation solution for Amazon Business customers that provides receiving, tracking, document separation and classification, and AI-enabled OCR for improved financial reporting and reconciliation. Customers will realize easy setup within five business days, eliminate waste, improve visibility for purchasing power, and proactively manage cash flow for current and future financial needs.

“At Symbeo, we will continue to transform the future of payables. This partnership will empower our joint customers with cutting-edge AP automation technology with the convenience of Amazon Business. This collaboration with Amazon Business reflects our commitment to delivering successful AP automation with innovative technology and strategic partnerships. By simplifying procurement processes and offering convenience of one-stop shopping, this partnership enables businesses of all sizes to drive efficiencies and maximize ROI.”– Tomika Russell, Symbeo President

For nearly three decades, customers have trusted in Symbeo to deliver successful AP automation. Our track-record of using cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and customer engagement has helped fuel sustainable growth and unlock purpose beyond payables. This trust is the foundation of our partnership with Amazon Business and the driving force behind the launch of RapidInvoice on their platform.

About Symbeo

Symbeo helps businesses everywhere build efficiencies between payors and payees for corporate accounts payable (AP) business-to-business transactions with true AP automation. As an industry leader for over 25 years, we remove the manual invoice process burden by navigating emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and intelligent OCR solutions, to optimize the P2P ecosystem from invoice receipt through payments. In harnessing the power of automation, we create a paperless environment that helps our customers achieve sustainability goals and unlock purpose beyond payables. Learn more at symbeo.com or call us at 888.722.6663.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

