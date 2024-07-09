Premiering PHP Development companies

ITFirms Updated the list of PHP Development Companies (global), which have surpassed basic criteria and standards required to qualify as the best ones currently

UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core PHP has been at the heart of web development companies since its inception. Upcoming frameworks have made it even more usable. It is the foundation programming language for all PHP frameworks, including Laravel. Web developers use it to create dynamic web applications that test the limits of web development possibilities. Some notable enterprises that use Core PHP for their websites and web apps include WordPress, Etsy, Wikipedia, MailChimp, Slack, Tumblr, and Facebook. Popular PHP frameworks that are used for web development:

● Laravel: Allows developers to focus on core fundamentals with the PHP server-side programming language

● CakePHP: An open-source framework that follows MVC architecture and has libraries and components that help create commercial applications quickly

● Symfony: Helps avoid repetitive coding tasks to speed up creating and maintaining web projects

● Yii: An MVC-based framework with built-in features like scaffolding, authentications, caching, and role-based access for creating high-performance web 2.0 applications

● Phalcon: A full-stack framework written using C and C++ languages for added performance

● Zend: A popular framework that plays an important role in website and web application development, especially for enterprise-level web solutions

Top PHP Development Companies offer (1) Website development, (2) Custom application development, (3) E-commerce solutions, (4) Improving existing solutions, (5) Full-cycle development, (6) Integrating complex technologies;

These companies have been using latest technologies and best practices to deliver high - quality solutions in PHP web development. They offer comprehensive PHP development services by helping clients use technology to drive business growth and innovation. They offer a wide range of services, including web development, application modernization, digital transformation, website design, app development and more at affordable rates.

ITFirms chose a list of PHP development companies that have been working onto project management tools to coding frameworks, to ensure a smooth and efficient development process.

