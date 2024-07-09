Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Set to Surpass $27.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Advancements in Security Technologies

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle anti-theft system market size was valued at $14.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, by Technology, by Sales channel, by Vehicle type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global vehicle anti-theft system market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to being one of the leading vehicle producers in the global automotive industry.

A vehicle anti-theft system is a technology that improves security by preventing unwanted break-ins and vehicle theft. To identify potential dangers that could result in car theft, the system makes use of a number of technologies. As a result, owners of vehicles use them more frequently. Simple vehicle alarms to biometric sensor systems are all examples of vehicle anti-theft systems. Due to the shifting outlook for automotive manufacturing and the presence of vehicle anti-theft system manufacturers throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is a market leader in vehicle anti-theft systems.

These systems are designed to prevent theft or unauthorized access to a vehicle. They work by using a combination of electronic and mechanical components to make it more difficult for a thief to steal the car. The global production and sales of automobiles have a direct impact on the market demand for vehicle anti-theft systems because these systems are essential to modern vehicles' increased safety. Moreover, the increase in the need for safety in vehicles is a further factor that drives the growth of the vehicle anti-theft systems market. In addition, in order to meet the changing needs of end users, modern automobiles and automotive OEMs are leaning toward smart technology, which supports the development of vehicle anti-theft systems.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vehicle anti-theft system market based on product type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the alarm segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biometric capture device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the remote frequency identification device segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 37% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global positioning system segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 78% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 70% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

