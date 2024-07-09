Bits'n'Bites by More By Us Wins Bronze in A' Internet Industry Awards
Innovative Networking App and Website Recognized for Excellence in Web Design by Prestigious A' Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of web design, has recently announced Bits'n'Bites by More By Us as the Bronze winner in the Website and Web Design category of the Internet Industry Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Bits'n'Bites as an outstanding example of innovative and user-centric design within the Web industry.
The Bronze A' Website and Web Design Award for Bits'n'Bites underscores the relevance and impact of this networking app and website for business professionals. By focusing on fostering genuine human connections and providing tools to manage contacts and analyze event effectiveness, Bits'n'Bites aligns with the evolving needs of modern professionals in an increasingly digital landscape.
Bits'n'Bites stands out for its seamless integration of vibrant design elements with intuitive functionality. The app's emphasis on creating a welcoming and engaging user experience, combined with features that facilitate meaningful interactions and network management, sets it apart as an innovative solution in the professional networking space.
This recognition from the A' Website and Web Design Awards serves as a testament to More By Us' commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and user experience. The award win is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring new avenues for enhancing professional connections and empowering users to make the most of networking opportunities.
Bits'n'Bites was brought to life by the talented team at More By Us, including Creative Director Maria Burgelova, Lead Designer Maria (Mimy) Yordanova, Senior Designer Valeria Petrova, Designers Vasil Tonev, Bozhidar Hadzhiev, Boris Savev, and Beloslava Ivanova, and Copywriter Elisaveta Vakavchieva.
About More By Us
More By Us is a dynamic full-service creative branding agency, specializing in crafting compelling brand identities for tech and SAAS companies. The company delivers innovative design, strategic branding solutions, and impactful experiences across various mediums, including web design and development, UI/UX design, brand identity, creative campaigns, investor pitch and sales decks, events branding, motion and video design, graphic design, digital design, and marketing.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The award honors designers' skill in developing thoughtful, innovative solutions that enhance quality of life. Bronze A' Design Award winners are selected based on criteria such as user interface design, content relevance, visual aesthetics, mobile responsiveness, navigation efficiency, loading speed, color scheme consistency, typography excellence, interactive elements, innovative layout, accessibility standards, cross-browser compatibility, SEO optimization, social media integration, security measures, user experience design, information architecture, multimedia integration, branding consistency, and use of white space.
About A' Design Award
The A' Website and Web Design Awards is a prestigious web design competition that recognizes visionary web designers, creative agencies, and influential companies in the industry. Participation offers an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain international exposure, and be acknowledged for remarkable web design capabilities that contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, is an international, juried competition organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the awards celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://webdesignaward.org
