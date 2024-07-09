Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

MONTREAL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) invites the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda to an immersive public workshop where they will be able to meet acoustic and vibration experts, experience sound and vibration simulations, share their concerns and participate in the discussion on issues related to the sound and vibratory climate.



This workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17th, from 6 p.m. at the Centre des Congrès de Rouyn-Noranda. In addition to the simulation stations, a presentation, followed by a question period, led by acoustics experts will begin at 7 p.m. The activity will be a unique opportunity to learn more about the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us.

Martin Duclos, Manager, Environment and Community Relations, said: “The concerns expressed by the neighborhood surrounding the project regarding sounds and vibrations are legitimate. We recognize that there may be a specific cohabitation challenge during the construction period and that we wish to address it with them.”

As a reminder, Falco’s entire team is available to answer the population’s questions, whether concerning Falco’s Horne 5 project or the imminent holding of a public hearing by the “Bureau des audiences publiques en environnement” (BAPE).

In this regard, Falco welcomes the organization of a planning workshop, which was held on July 7th in Rouyn-Noranda under the theme: How to fully participate in the BAPE of Falco's Horne 5 project. This activity, initiated by the “Conseil régional de l’environnement de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue” (CREAT), whose main mandate is to ensure consultation between all stakeholders in Abitibi-Témiscamingue around environmental issues, and Mining Watch Canada, the “Coalition Québec meilleur mine” and the “Comité citoyen de protection de l’Esker”, is an additional tool that helps to promote full citizen participation in the BAPE.

Falco encourages citizens and organizations to actively participate in the upcoming BAPE process, either by asking questions or sharing their opinions through briefs and comments on the project. The Corporation is convinced that significant citizen participation in this democratic process is essential since a substantive discussion must take place on the challenges specific to the socio-environmental and economic context of Rouyn-Noranda.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: “We hope that people will participate in large numbers in the upcoming BAPE by asking their questions and submitting briefs. Their commitment is important to us and fits with our vision of building a mine with the community and serving the community. We have a role to play in the future of Rouyn-Noranda and we intend to be a catalyst for positive change.”

We invite the population to come and meet our team at Espace Falco, located at 157, avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

