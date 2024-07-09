My Dream Home by Kris Lin Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Kris Lin's Innovative Public Welfare Renovation Project Recognized for Excellence in Interior DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Kris Lin as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work "My Dream Home." This public welfare renovation project has been recognized for its outstanding design, functionality, and positive impact on the lives of low-income families.
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. By recognizing projects like "My Dream Home," the award promotes best practices and inspires designers to create spaces that enhance the quality of life for users, regardless of their socioeconomic status.
"My Dream Home" stands out for its creative approach to transforming a cramped 80 sqm garden apartment into a functional and aesthetically pleasing living space. The design incorporates large windows that bring nature indoors, minimalist elements that maximize space versatility, and senior-friendly features that ensure accessibility and safety. By addressing issues such as poor ventilation, limited privacy, and inefficient layout, the renovation significantly improves the living conditions of the family.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Kris Lin's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. It is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize the needs of underserved communities and demonstrate the transformative power of good design. As the project gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and encourage more designers to take on public welfare initiatives.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160917
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, based in China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a strong portfolio and a commitment to excellence, Kris Lin has become a respected figure in the Chinese design community.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design is a rare firm in China that offers comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. The company adheres to the design philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation" and is dedicated to delivering exceptional design works.
Kris Lin International Design was first established in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai. With over a decade of experience, the company has designed for many international enterprises and developers. The firm's main business includes architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. Kris Lin International Design aims to attract more talented professionals to strengthen its position in the industry.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, attention to detail, and innovative use of materials and technology. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, and academics.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award honors creative minds and drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorsawards.com
