CSDR Refit: ESMA consults on rules to recalibrate and further clarify the framework

The draft rules are set out in three separate consultation papers, covering:

The review and evaluation process of EU CSDs, suggesting a harmonisation of the information to be shared by CSDs on their cross-border activities and the risks to be considered by the relevant authorities for the purpose of feeding the overall assessment of the competent authorities;

Third country CSDs, where ESMA is proposing to streamline the information to be notified, aiming for an accurate understanding of the provision of notary, central maintenance and settlement services in the Union, limiting the reporting burden; and

The scope of settlement discipline, covering ESMA’s proposals on the underlying cause of settlement fails that are considered as not attributable to the participants in the transaction, and the circumstances in which operations are not considered as trading.

The CSDR Refit aims to fine-tune and further clarify the CSDR framework. All the policy mandates under consultation today will contribute towards the effective recalibration of the CSDR regime.

Next Steps

ESMA invites EU CSDs, third-country CSDs, CSD participants, as well as any stakeholders that may be impacted by the CSDR settlement discipline to respond to these three consultation papers by 9 September 2024.

Following the consultation, the responses will be assessed to finalise the respective proposals, before submission to the European Commission in Q1 2025. Other consultations about other aspects of CSRD will follow in the coming months.

