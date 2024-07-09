Konstant Infosolutions Recognized as a Top IoT App Development Company
Fresh New List by ITFirms: Konstant Infosolutions sets in, amongst Top IoT App Development Companies!UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant Infosolutions started off with a few web development projects in 2003. They gradually expanded their operations to assimilate mobile app development for Android and iOS platforms. As a new startup in those days, every step looked like an experiment, tagging an equal amount of risk. Stakes were high, and measuring the pros and cons of every action required time. Sometimes they required to make quick decisions, without much research. Crossed fingers and prayers couldn’t have worked alone, if timely action was not taken.
Here’s what they didn’t do to build an award winning business with 3 global offices in less than 2 decades:
• Say affirmations in the mirror
• Evangelize the vision and strategy repeatedly
• Plan a lot
• Adopt complex infrastructure and strategies
• Give fancy titles to employees that don’t reflect in reality
• Look for overqualified personnel
Here’s what they DID do:
• Turn results into case studies
• Prioritize brilliant after sales service
• Use data to make strategic decisions
• Build a scalable lead - generating machine
• Hire experts into key roles
• Set Key Performance Indicators and track metrics daily
• Get crystal clear on ideal customer profile or ideal buyer profile
• Build their own personal brand
• Work relentlessly daily, without worrying about weekend plans, or annual vacations
The first list helps in optimizing the ‘way they work’.
But they were ‘nice to haves’.
The second list of actions were crucial to business success.
They are ‘must haves’.
They ensured that they were not lost in building the ‘way they work’ and forget to do the actual work required.
This was their NON-NEGOTIABLE for career success.
21 years down the line, they are making a mark with emerging technologies. They have already implemented Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality with a couple of projects (ongoing), and now into Internet of Things as IoT App Development Company.
About ITFirms
It is a competitive research firm with a global presence - ascertains the top most wen development companies, mobile app development companies, custom software development companies, eCommerce development companies and all IoT app developers who deliver high quality IT services, to help out businesses seeking a reliable development partner.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infosolutions challenges all top mobile app development companies with its latest offerings. Seek out all top search engines to find them topping the list of IoT app development services with pride.
