OKX to Support CQT Token Migration to CXT

OKX today announced that it will support the upcoming migration of Covalent (CQT) tokens to CXT tokens. In line with Covalent's official plan, the migration will occur at a 1:1 ratio according to the following schedule:

All pending CQT token orders will be canceled, and the CQT/USDT spot trading pair will be delisted at 10:00 am UTC on July 9, 2024. CQT transfers, deposits and withdrawals will be suspended at 11:00 am UTC on July 9, 2024. An account snapshot and the subsequent token migration will take place at 12:00 pm UTC on July 9, 2024.

The snapshot will be conducted in both OKX funding and trading accounts. Shortly following the token migration, new CXT token deposits, withdrawals and spot trading will be available.

