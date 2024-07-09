Tabreed Eyes Expansion Into Southeast Asia With Sponsorship of Third Asia Urban Energy Assembly

• Company ready to offer world-leading experience to legislators and developers in combating climate change through energy efficiency and economies of scale

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, has wrapped its sponsorship and participation at the third edition of Asia Urban Energy Assembly in Bangkok, Thailand. Strategically an extremely promising market for sustainable cooling, Tabreed is seeking new opportunities across Southeast Asia, where the effects of global temperature rises are posing ever greater risks to society.

Directly addressing, and engaging with, developers, architects, planners, engineers, consultants and government officials, members of Tabreed’s senior management made a clear and compelling case for district cooling to be considered an essential part of sustainable infrastructure. As new smart cities are being planned, responsible governments and developers must build into them future-proof technology that reduces energy consumption with reliable, sustainable services that allow communities and industries to flourish.

“Cooling can no longer be considered a luxury,” commented Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al Marzooqi. “It’s now essential for life and the demand for cooling is soaring as climate change impacts more countries and territories. It’s essential for economic development, for health, comfort and social harmony, and Tabreed has been an enabler of these vital aspects for more than a quarter of a century.”

District cooling supplies industrial, business and residential developments with chilled water from centralised plants via underground networks of insulated pipes, which is then used in buildings’ air conditioning systems before being returned to the plant for further cooling in a continuous cycle. The benefits are well documented and include 50% lower electricity consumption than conventional cooling, as well as reduced noise and visual pollution. Developers, too, can benefit from zero initial capital investment and increased real estate values.

“Even more importantly,” concluded Al Marzooqi, “each year, by virtue of its high efficiency and lower energy consumption, Tabreed’s operations prevent the release of millions of tons of carbon emissions. That’s good for everyone, everywhere, and we’re playing a vital role in helping multiple countries reach their individual net-zero ambitions.”

About Tabreed

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments in the Middle East and Asia – a leading driver of progress for people, communities and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies.

Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed is the district cooling industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

