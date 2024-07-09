Shiprock Capital announces new Investor Relations and Business Manager

LONDON, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced a new Investor Relations and Business Manager.



Fiona Stockings will work with Frederick Schroder, Shiprock’s Head of Business Development. She has over 20 years of industry experience. She joins from Hayfin Capital Management where she was project manager in investor relations and business development. Prior to Hayfin she was at Goldman Sachs.

Fiona has completed a Corporate Finance evening program at the London Business School and holds a BA in Human Movement Science from the University of Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Frederick Schroder, Head of Business Development, said, “We are delighted to welcome Fiona to the firm. We are investing in our investor relations team as the firm continues to grow its assets and build its investor base. It is also important that we continue to invest in our operational infrastructure and talent.”

Fiona Stockings, Investor Relations and Business Manager, added, “I am very excited to be joining one of the fastest growing hedge funds in Europe and one of the most successful. I am also hugely looking forward to working with the team and liaising closely with our broad investor base.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

Contact:

info@shiprock.co.uk