Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic corrugated packaging market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from $219.59 billion in 2023 to $229.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors driving this growth include the demand for sustainable packaging, the rise of e-commerce, and trends in the automotive and food and beverage industries.

E-Commerce Growth Driving Market Expansion

The growth of e-commerce is expected to propel the plastic corrugated packaging market. E-commerce, involving the exchange of money and data over the internet, relies heavily on plastic corrugated packaging due to its durability, lightweight nature, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, e-commerce sales in Canada reached $2.34 billion in March 2022 and are projected to hit $40.3 billion by 2025, underscoring the sector's significant impact on packaging demand.

Major Players Innovating to Stay Competitive

Key companies in the plastic corrugated packaging market, such as DS Smith Plc, Menasha Corporation, and ORBIS Corporation, are focusing on developing innovative solutions like reusable packaging to maintain their market position. For example, in April 2021, ORBIS Corporation introduced PlastiCorr, a reusable plastic corrugated box designed to replace corrugated fiber boxes. This eco-friendly solution is ideal for food, beverage, and CPG applications, integrating smoothly with automated packaging lines and enabling repeated use without affecting packaging efficiency.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of Plastic Corrugated Packaging

In the forecast period, the plastic corrugated packaging market is expected to grow to $274.01 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Major trends include innovations in packaging design and technology, the advantages of plastic corrugated packaging, and increasing awareness of sustainability. Regulatory changes, global pandemic impacts, and the evolution of consumer preferences and e-commerce will also drive market growth.

Segments of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

The plastic corrugated packaging market is segmented based on:

• Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene

• Packaging Type: Folding Boxes, Crates, Bins And Racks, Trays, Inserts And Dividers

• End-User: Food And Beverages, Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the plastic corrugated packaging market in 2023, leading due to its robust manufacturing base and growing consumer markets. The region's dominance is expected to continue, driven by increased industrial activities and demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

