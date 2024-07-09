A Relaunch of David Hearne’s book June 17, 1967 – The Battle of Xom Bo II

Book Cover of June 17 1967 - Battle of Xom Bo II by: David Hearne Picture of the Dead in the Play of Summer of Love and War about the battle of Xom Bo II 1st LT David Hearne with Medic James E. Callahan of Pittsfield, Mass

A true story of men of the 1/16th and 2/28th Infantry Battalions who, upon entering a clearing by Phuoc Vinh, Vietnam, were ambushed by the NVA 271st Regiment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author David Hearne announces the relaunch of his historic book, " June 17, 1967 The Battle of Xom Bo II ." This eyewitness account chronicles a horrific bloodbath during Hearne’s tour with the 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam. On June 17, 1967, approximately 450 1st Infantry troops were ambushed in a clearing by an estimated 800 to 2,000 soldiers from the 271st NVA regiment, supported by local Viet Cong forces. The brutal encounter claimed the lives of 37 Americans and left 150 more seriously wounded.The book recounts the true story of the men from the 1/16th and 2/28th Infantry Battalions, led by Rufus Lazzelle. They marched into a small clearing just a few kilometers north of Phuoc Vinh, Vietnam, known as LZ X-Ray, only to be immediately surrounded by soldiers of the North Vietnamese 271st Regiment. The ensuing battle lasted about three hours, during which over 8,000 artillery rounds were fired around the perimeter in an effort to dislodge the NVA Regiment. High-explosive bombs, napalm, mortars, gunships, and the indomitable fighting spirit of the soldiers on the ground defined the fierce engagement.During the battle, the author served as an artillery forward observer with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment (Black Lions), under Captain Donald Sawtelle's command. In writing his book about the battle, he felt it was vital to include the testimonies of other survivors to ensure an accurate recounting of that fateful day. Thus, he interviewed numerous survivors, aiming to create a work that would immortalize the story of the battle and honor his 37 fallen comrades, the 150 who were wounded, and those still haunted by the harrowing memories of that scorching summer day of killing in Vietnam. This poignant narrative depicts young men and teenagers confronting the ultimate challenge of killing others to survive. Through this solemn reflection, the story uniquely unveils humanity's most heroic and horrendous endeavors.In addition to honoring the bravery and sacrifices of those involved in the battle at LZ X-Ray, this book illuminates critical issues such as PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and its long-term impact on veterans. It underscores that wars, like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, are not merely physical battles but also profound mental and emotional struggles. These conflicts leave enduring scars on both the soldiers who fight and those left behind.Furthermore, this book serves as a cautionary tale of the consequences of war and the importance of seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts. It reminds us that war should always be seen as a last resort, with all efforts made to find diplomatic resolutions first.Ultimately, "June 17, 1967 – The Battle of Xom Bo II" is not just a book about one particular battle in history. It is a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers in all wars and conflicts. It honors their courage, resilience, and sacrifices while also reminding us of the devastating human cost of war. It is a powerful reminder to never forget the lessons of the past and to strive for a more peaceful and compassionate world. In this way, books like this are not only important historical records but also powerful tools for promoting empathy and understanding among individuals and nations. They serve as a call to action for us all to actively work towards creating a better future where war is no longer necessary or glorified.

