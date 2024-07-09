Peripheral Artery Disease Market Set to Expand, Predicted to Reach $5.67 Billion by 2028

Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripheral artery disease (PAD) market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with expectations to continue this trend. Starting from $3.97 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $4.28 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of risk factors, an aging population, advancements in clinical research, heightened awareness through screening programs, and supportive government healthcare initiatives.

Drivers of Market Growth

The market's upward trajectory into 2028, aiming for $5.67 billion, is driven by a shift towards patient-centric care, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, adoption of digital health technologies for remote monitoring, regenerative medicine approaches, and targeted drug therapies. Key trends include initiatives promoting health equity, integration of wearable devices, expansion of home-based rehabilitation, emphasis on patient-reported outcomes (PROs), and a notable shift towards outpatient settings.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global peripheral artery disease market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12068&type=smp

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies influencing the PAD market landscape include Cardinal Health Inc., Vascular Solutions Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips), and others. These players focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance product portfolios and market presence. For instance, advancements such as Medtronic's peripheral stents and Abbott's lipid-lowering drugs underscore industry innovation.

Market Segments

The PAD market is segmented into several categories:

• Type: Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons, Peripheral Stents, Peripheral Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Peripheral Accessories

• Drugs: Lipid-Lowering Drugs, Blood Pressure Lowering Drugs, Glucose Regulating Drugs, Blood Clot Preventing Drugs, Inotropes, Thrombolytics Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration

• End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the PAD market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease prevalence. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding patient pool, and increasing awareness about PAD.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global peripheral artery disease market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-artery-disease-global-market-report

Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peripheral artery disease market size, peripheral artery disease market drivers and trends, peripheral artery disease market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The peripheral artery disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

BioPharma Industry Coverage & Solutions - The Life Sciences Research Company