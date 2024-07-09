Strategic Analysis Of The Global Pet Toys Market 2024 – 2033

Pet Toys Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pet toys market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet toys market has grown significantly in recent years, increasing from $3.04 billion in 2023 to $3.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth has been driven by the demand for private labels, rising popularity of pet ownership, increased adoption of pets, and a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable pet toys.

Increasing Popularity of Pet Ownership Drives Market Growth

The pet toys market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.42 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.7%. Key drivers include the rising demand among millennials and young kids, the growing focus on pet humanization, and the introduction of innovative, eco-friendly pet accessories and toys. The increasing number of pet owners worldwide is also contributing to market expansion. Pet toys play a crucial role in keeping pets active, engaged, and healthy, strengthening the bond between pets and their owners. For instance, according to the American Pet Products Association, the number of U.S. households with pets reached 70 million in 2021, a significant increase from previous years. Similarly, a 2022 survey by Animal Medicines Australia revealed that about half of Australian households have at least one dog, making dogs the most common pet.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the pet toys market include Petmate, Radio Systems Corporation, Multipet International Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., ChuckIt, The OurPet’s Co., Worldwise Inc., and KONG Company. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products, such as interactive smart pet toys, to entertain pets and drive market revenues. For example, in March 2021, Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co., Ltd. launched the SKYMEE Owl Robot, an interactive pet toy equipped with a 1080p camera, treat dispenser, and communication features, allowing pet owners to monitor and interact with their pets remotely.

Technological Integration and Innovation Fuel Market Growth

Key trends in the forecast period include the surge in the e-commerce industry, the trend of nuclear families fueling pet ownership, and the rise of interactive smart toys, customizable toys, and fetch tech. These trends are driven by the need for innovative solutions to keep pets entertained and engaged, particularly as more people adopt pets for companionship and emotional support.

Market Segments

The pet toys market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Plush Toys, Rope and Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Interactive Toys

• Material Type: Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic, Other Material Types

• Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• Application: Bird, Cat, Dog, Horse, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America was the largest region in the pet toys market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing pet ownership and the rising demand for innovative pet toys.

Pet Toys Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Toys Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet toys market size, pet toys market drivers and trends, pet toys market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet toys market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

