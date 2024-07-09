Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Set for Robust Growth, Predicted to Reach $78.02 Billion by 2028

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic light emitting diode (OLED) market has witnessed rapid expansion, with its size increasing from $41.95 billion in 2023 to $47.99 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. It will grow to $78.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning demand in consumer electronics, enhanced investments, reduced manufacturing costs, intensified market competition, and the rise of flexible display technologies.

Rising Demand in Automotive and Consumer Electronics Fuels Market Growth

The automotive sector is a significant driver of OLED market growth, leveraging OLEDs' self-illuminating properties to deliver vivid colors, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles in instrument clusters, navigation systems, and infotainment screens. This trend is exemplified by the partnership between Ferrari and Samsung Display, aiming to integrate OLED display panels into future automobile models.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global OLED market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12231&type=smp

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Key Players and Strategic Partnerships

Major players in the OLED market include Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., and others. These companies are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions and enhance product offerings. For instance, Ferrari's collaboration with Samsung Display underscores the strategic integration of OLED technology in luxury automotive design.

Trends Driving Market Expansion

Key trends shaping the OLED market's future include the integration of mini-LED technology, advancements in OLED foldable devices, adoption in AI and smart assistant applications, sustainable manufacturing practices, and the proliferation of OLEDs in healthcare and wearable devices. These trends are pivotal in expanding OLED applications across diverse industries.

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Segmentation

The OLED market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Display, Lighting

• Technology: Active-Matrix OLED, Passive-Matrix OLED, Foldable OLED, White OLED, Transparent OLED, Other Technologies

• Display Panel Type: Rigid, Flexible, Other Display Panels

• End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest regional market for OLEDs, driven by robust demand in consumer electronics and automotive sectors. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across regions.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-global-market-report

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic light emitting diode (OLED) market size, organic light emitting diode (OLED) market drivers and trends, organic light emitting diode (OLED) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The organic light emitting diode (OLED) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lighting-global-market-report

General Lighting Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-lighting-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

