Metal Roofing Market Report Explores opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2030

Metal Roofing Market Report

Factors propelling market growth include increasing demand across various industries due to the benefits of metal roofing.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal roofing market was valued at $23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030, according to Allied Market Research. The market analysis highlights significant trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain dynamics, regional outlooks, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15334

Factors propelling market growth include increasing demand across various industries due to the benefits of metal roofing, alongside governmental support for construction projects. However, the presence of alternative roofing materials acts as a growth constraint. Nonetheless, expanding construction activities in emerging economies present new avenues for market expansion.

The market is segmented by metal type, product type, end-user, and region. Steel dominated the market in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, with zinc anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. Commercial applications led the end-user segment in 2020, comprising nearly two-fifths of the market share, while residential applications are projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, comprising nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to retain its dominance. However, the residential segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest market share in 2020, contributing around two-fifths of the total market share and expected to maintain its dominance through 2030. The region is also projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for metal roofing across various industries, bolstered by government initiatives supporting construction projects. However, growth is tempered by the availability of alternative roofing materials. Conversely, expanding construction activities in developing nations are poised to create new growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

Key players in the global metal roofing market analyzed in the report include Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd., Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Central States Mfg, Boral Roofing, MBCI, Lifetite Metal Products LLC, ATAS International, Inc., McElroy Metal, and Aditya Profiles.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-roofing-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.