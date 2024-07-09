Global OpenStack Service Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

OpenStack Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OpenStack service market, a modular cloud computing platform known for its scalability and customization capabilities, is poised for exponential growth in the coming years. Starting from $16.21 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow to $20.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.31%. This growth trajectory underscores its foundational role in constructing and managing both public and private clouds to meet diverse user needs.

Rising Demand for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployments Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments is a significant driver propelling the OpenStack service market. Hybrid clouds, combining private and public cloud services, and multi-cloud models, incorporating multiple public cloud services, offer organizations flexibility, scalability, and resilience. These deployments optimize resource utilization by dynamically allocating workloads based on performance, cost-efficiency, and regulatory compliance. According to CloudZero Inc., a US-based cloud computing company, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies has seen substantial uptake, with organizations leveraging multiple services for scalability and business continuity.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others, are driving innovation in the OpenStack service market. These companies focus on enhancing platform security and supporting advanced use cases like open virtualized radio access networks (RAN) and 5G standalone cores. Red Hat Inc., for instance, launched OpenStack Platform 17.1 with robust security features to cater to evolving network, storage, and computing needs, particularly in the context of 5G infrastructure.

In strategic moves, companies like Red Hat Inc. are positioning themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the OpenStack ecosystem. For example, Red Hat's Platform 17.1 aims to enable service providers to scale up rapidly while integrating with existing 4G investments, facilitating a seamless transition to 5G network infrastructures.

Segments

•Component: Services, Solutions

•Deployment Model: On-Cloud, On-Premise

•End-User Industry: Information Technology, Telecommunication, Banking And Financial Services, Academic, Retail Or E-Commerce

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Europe emerged as the largest region in the OpenStack service market, driven by robust adoption across various sectors. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in growth, driven by increasing investments in cloud infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

