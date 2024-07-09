Organ Preservation Solution Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $406.07 Billion by 2028

Organ Preservation Solution Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Organ Preservation Solution Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organ preservation solution market encompasses specially formulated solutions crucial for safeguarding organs during transplantation or storage, effectively mitigating ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) through targeted mechanisms.

Market Size and Growth

The organ preservation solution market size is projected to grow from $274.48 billion in 2023 to $295.92 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during this period. This growth is driven by increased organ transplants, rising awareness of organ donation, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a higher incidence of organ failure.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $406.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as the demand for extended criteria organs, expansion of organ procurement programs, emphasis on organ quality and functionality, and global initiatives to combat organ shortage will fuel this expansion.

Driver: Rise in Organ Transplantation

The surge in organ transplantation activities globally is a primary driver for the organ preservation solution market. These solutions play a critical role in reducing organ damage during transportation and storage, thereby enhancing organ viability for successful transplantation.

Explore the global organ preservation solution market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11903&type=smp

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Key players in the market, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter International Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., are focusing on technological advancements such as organ tracking technology. For example, Paragonix Technologies Inc. launched the VantagePoint organ tracking technology in October 2022, enhancing transparency and accountability in donor organ transportation.

Trends: Innovations in Preservation Techniques

Major trends in the market include the application of preservation solutions in organ banking, extended preservation times, integration of additives for enhanced preservation, and development of portable organ preservation devices. Collaborations for research and innovation are also driving advancements in organ preservation techniques.

Segments

•Solution Type: Viaspan, Custodiol-HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate), Renograf, Hypothermosol, Perfadex, Lifor, HBS (Hyperosmotic Blood Substitute) Solution, siRNA (Small Interfering RNA) Transplant Solutions, Other Solution Types

•Organ Type: Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, Other Organ Types

•Technique: Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Other Techniques

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the organ preservation solution market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete report.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-preservation-solution-global-market-report

Organ Preservation Solution Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Organ Preservation Solution Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organ preservation solution market size, organ preservation solution market drivers and trends, organ preservation solution market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The organ preservation solution market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopreservation-global-market-report

DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-personal-care-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!