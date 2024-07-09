Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Point-Of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global point-of-care glucose testing market is projected to grow from $4.63 billion in 2023 to $4.88 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $5.99 billion by 2028, driven by the expansion of telemedicine services, growing emphasis on personalized medicine in diabetes care, and increased investment in glucose testing research and development.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Drives Market Growth

The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the point-of-care glucose testing market. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that elevates blood glucose levels, leading to severe damage to various organs. Point-of-care glucose testing enables prompt treatment decisions and enhances diabetes management. For instance, in 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that around 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Additionally, the International Diabetes Federation projects an increase in the global diabetic population from 643 million in 2030 to 783 million by 2045.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the point-of-care glucose testing market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Nipro Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., LifeScan Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Ypsomed AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Trividia Health Inc., Radiometer Medical ApS, HemoCue AB, EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Trinity Biotech PLC, Bionime Corporation, PTS Diagnostics, ForaCare Inc., Menarini Diagnostics, ACON Laboratories Inc., Senseonics Holdings Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, Nemaura Medical Inc., Bluedrop Medical Limited.

Trends: Development of Innovative Glucose Monitoring Solutions

Companies in the point-of-care glucose testing market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as glucose-ketone monitoring sensors. For example, in June 2022, Abbott Laboratories announced the development of a biowearable sensor system for continuous monitoring of glucose and ketones in diabetic patients. This sensor system, which received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA, is set to become the most compact and slender monitoring device globally, integrating seamlessly with Abbott's digital ecosystem for remote monitoring by healthcare professionals.

Segments:

•Product: Lancet And Lancing Devices, Strips, Meters

•Testing Site: Fingertips, Alternate Site Testing

•Applications: Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes

•End-User: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the point-of-care glucose testing market in 2023. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

