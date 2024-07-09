Esports Trade Association Honors Visionaries at the 2024 Esports Industry Awards
EsportsNext 2024 Sneaker Soiree Highlights Business Leaders in Esports Excellence
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) has crowned the champions of innovation and excellence at the 2024 Esports Industry Awards, held during the EsportsNext 2024 Sneaker Soiree Industry Appreciation Reception in Chicago, IL. This exclusive event celebrated the luminaries who are driving the future of esports with groundbreaking achievements and unwavering dedication.
— Megan Van Petter, Founder of ESTA
The highlight of the evening was the induction of Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter into the Hall of Fame, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to competitive gaming. Porter, known for his three World Championships and 38 major wins in Call of Duty, embodies the pinnacle of esports success and leadership.
“Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter’s legacy is a testament to the transformative power of esports. His achievements inspire us all to reach higher and innovate relentlessly,” said John Davidson, Chairman of the Esports Trade Association.
The ceremony also celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories:
Esports Community Engagement Award
Michigan State University Esports was recognized for its exceptional efforts in fostering community through inclusive events and initiatives.
Esports Educator of the Year
NASEF received accolades for its pioneering work in integrating esports into education, empowering students with valuable skills and experiences.
Esports Event of the Year
Combo Breaker was honored for its exceptional organization, audience engagement, and significant contributions to the esports event landscape.
Esports Innovation Award
GamerTech™, 404 Creative, and EventPipe were acknowledged for their groundbreaking advancements in esports technology and strategies.
Esports Leadership Award
Titus Walker was celebrated for his exemplary leadership and profound impact on organizational success within the esports industry.
Esports Marketing Excellence Award
ent! Marketing was commended for its innovative marketing campaigns that have elevated brand presence and engagement in esports.
ESTA Service Award
AVI-SPL was honored for its dedicated support and contributions to advancing the goals of the Esports Trade Association.
Hometown Hero Award
Frosty Faustings was recognized for its outstanding contributions to the local esports community, nurturing talent and fostering growth.
Sustainable Esports Initiative Award
ProtectMe by Kidas received accolades for its commitment to promoting sustainability and inclusivity in the esports ecosystem.
“The 2024 Esports Industry Awards showcase the passion and innovation driving our industry forward. Each winner represents a milestone in the evolution of esports,” remarked Megan Van Petter, Founder of the Esports Trade Association.
“Tonight, we celebrate the individuals and organizations shaping the future of esports. Their achievements inspire and set the standard for excellence across the industry,” added Rachel Chahal, Event Committee Chair of the Esports Trade Association and Senior Director of Amusement & Entertainment Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.
For more information about the Esports Trade Association and its initiatives, visit esportsta.org.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at https://esportsta.org/.
