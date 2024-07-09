PathFree Technologies Welcomes Esteemed New Board Members to Propel AiMediQ Brand and DataSyteAiCLS
AI will not replace doctors, but doctors that use AI, will replace doctors who don't.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PathFree Technologies is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its Board of Directors. This distinguished group of experts will play a pivotal role in successfully launching DataSyteAiCLS and the entire AiMediQ brand of products. Their diverse backgrounds and unparalleled expertise will drive our mission to revolutionize healthcare technology.
— Dr. Perry M. Brunette Ph.D.
Neil Sahota - Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)
Neil Sahota brings a wealth of experience as a United Nations Advisor, IBM Master Inventor, and Tech Coast Angel. With a proven track record of guiding Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, and academic institutions into the digital future, Neil’s leadership will be instrumental in steering PathFree Technologies toward new horizons.
Leadership in Digital Transformation
Neil Sahota’s expertise lies in digital transformation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create impactful solutions. His role as a United Nations Advisor has seen him work on global initiatives, fostering innovation and sustainability. At IBM, as a Master Inventor, he has developed numerous patented technologies, showcasing his ability to drive technological advancement. His involvement with Tech Coast Angels highlights his commitment to nurturing startups and guiding them towards success.
Driving Commercial Success
As the Chief Commercial Officer, Neil will focus on commercial strategy, ensuring that PathFree Technologies' innovations reach their full market potential. His extensive network and deep understanding of market dynamics will be crucial in forging strategic partnerships and expanding our global footprint.
Dr. Lia A. DiBello, Ph.D. - Chief Science Officer (CSO)
Dr. Lia DiBello, a Cognitive Science Ph.D. with over 30 years of experience, specializes in applying intuitive expertise to complex and dynamic situations. Her groundbreaking work in cognitive reorganization and the strategic use of technology to enhance learning will be key in advancing our innovative products.
Pioneering Cognitive Science Applications
Dr. DiBello's research has led to significant advancements in cognitive science, particularly in how people learn and adapt to new technologies. Her innovative methods, such as the FutureView™ Profiler, have been recognized as breakthroughs in understanding executive intelligence and skill assessment. These methods will be integral in refining the AiMediQ brand and DataSyteAiCLS products to ensure they meet the highest standards of efficacy and usability.
Enhancing Learning and Performance
Her focus on cognitive reorganization aims to accelerate learning and improve performance. By integrating these principles into our products, we can provide healthcare professionals with tools that enhance their decision-making capabilities and overall efficiency.
Darren Saravis - Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Darren Saravis is a seasoned innovator and entrepreneur, renowned for transforming visionary medical concepts into commercially successful products. His expertise in bridging the gap between design, engineering, and market strategy will be vital as we continue to innovate and expand our product line.
Innovative Product Development
Darren’s career is marked by his ability to take medical innovations from concept to market. His strategic approach to product development ensures that every design is not only technologically advanced but also market-ready. This expertise will drive the development of the AiMediQ brand, ensuring our products meet the highest standards of quality and functionality.
Strategic Market Expansion
As the Chief Technology Officer, Darren will oversee the technical aspects of product development, ensuring that our innovations align with market needs and regulatory requirements. His experience will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of the medical technology landscape and driving our products to commercial success.
Elaine Duncan - Regulatory and Clinical Strategies Expert
Elaine Duncan is a leading expert in regulatory and clinical strategies for medical technology. With extensive experience in both Fortune 500 companies and startups, Elaine’s guidance will help us navigate regulatory pathways, conduct biocompatibility analysis, and validate our products for global markets.
Expertise in Regulatory Compliance
Elaine’s comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements ensures that our products adhere to global standards. Her experience with Fortune 500 companies has equipped her with the knowledge to manage complex regulatory landscapes, ensuring that our products are compliant and ready for market entry.
Clinical Validation and Biocompatibility
Elaine will lead our efforts in clinical validation and biocompatibility testing, critical components in the development of medical devices. Her meticulous approach will ensure that our products are safe, effective, and ready for clinical use.
Sally Dillehay - Regulatory Submissions and Clinical Trials Specialist
Sally Dillehay brings a wealth of experience in FDA/CE/ISO regulatory submissions, quality systems, and clinical trials for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Her skills in developing clinical literature reviews, evaluation reports, and data transition plans will ensure our compliance with MEDDEV and MDR standards.
Regulatory Expertise
Sally’s deep understanding of regulatory processes will be crucial in preparing and submitting documentation to regulatory bodies. Her experience ensures that our products meet all necessary standards, paving the way for successful market entry.
Clinical Trial Management
Sally will oversee our clinical trials, ensuring they are conducted to the highest standards. Her expertise in quality systems and regulatory submissions will ensure that our trials produce reliable data, essential for product validation and approval.
Kerri Eiss - Clinical Expert (RN, BSN, CLNC)
Kerri Eiss, with over two decades of experience in healthcare innovation, has extensive knowledge in the cardiovascular and cardiothoracic operating rooms, emergency medicine, geriatrics, pediatric psychiatry, and main OR. Her clinical expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge healthcare solutions.
Clinical Insights and Expertise
Kerri’s extensive clinical background provides valuable insights into the practical application of our technologies. Her experience across various medical disciplines ensures that our products are designed with the end-user in mind, enhancing their usability and effectiveness in real-world settings.
Enhancing Healthcare Solutions
As a clinical expert, Kerri will contribute to the development of healthcare solutions that address the needs of medical professionals and patients. Her input will ensure that our products not only meet clinical standards but also improve patient outcomes.
Driving Innovation and Success
These esteemed professionals will be integral to our mission of delivering groundbreaking medical technology through the AiMediQ brand and DataSyteAiCLS. With their guidance, we are poised to achieve unprecedented success and transform the future of healthcare.
Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey with our new board members!
