The information on this page reflects pandemic influenza. For information on seasonal influenza, visit the seasonal flu page.

Kansas Highly Infectious Disease & Pandemic Plan

To prepare for the next pandemic, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with local and state partners, has developed this Kansas Highly Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan (PDF), which provides an overview of strategies to reduce highly infectious disease or pandemic related morbidity, mortality, and social disruption in the state.

This plan consists of a combination of the former Kansas Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan, Kansas Pandemic Influenza Plan, and other pandemic disease planning concerns.

Pandemic Influenza Plan

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pandemic Influenza Plan provides a blueprint for preparing for the challenges that lie ahead for the state and the nation. For additional information on pandemic influenza, read the FAQs below, visit CDC’s pandemic influenza page.