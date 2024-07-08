Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,652 in the last 365 days.

Infectious Disease & Pandemic Plan

The information on this page reflects pandemic influenza. For information on seasonal influenza, visit the seasonal flu page.

Kansas Highly Infectious Disease & Pandemic Plan

To prepare for the next pandemic, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with local and state partners, has developed this Kansas Highly Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan (PDF), which provides an overview of strategies to reduce highly infectious disease or pandemic related morbidity, mortality, and social disruption in the state.

This plan consists of a combination of the former Kansas Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan, Kansas Pandemic Influenza Plan, and other pandemic disease planning concerns.

Pandemic Influenza Plan

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pandemic Influenza Plan provides a blueprint for preparing for the challenges that lie ahead for the state and the nation. For additional information on pandemic influenza, read the FAQs below, visit CDC’s pandemic influenza page.

You just read:

Infectious Disease & Pandemic Plan

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more