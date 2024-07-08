Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,629 in the last 365 days.

Communication Platforms

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Preparedness Program hosts multiple information technology systems, which can be utilized at state and local levels to assist and support preparedness efforts.

It is ideal that local communities utilize the Preparedness Communications System Matrix (PDF) to improve information sharing and situational awareness between community, regional, and state health and medical organizations. This is a working document and latest updates will be posted when changes occur.

KDHE has developed a Preparedness Information Sharing Committee based on the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) and Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) Capability 6: Information Sharing.

The steering committee is comprised of members from KDHE, Healthcare Coalitions of Kansas, and Local Health Departments. This steering committee continues to develop strategies for coordination between applications and processes for further refinement of applications, in addition to maintaining and updating current platforms.

You just read:

Communication Platforms

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more