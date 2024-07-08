Communication Platforms

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Preparedness Program hosts multiple information technology systems, which can be utilized at state and local levels to assist and support preparedness efforts.

It is ideal that local communities utilize the Preparedness Communications System Matrix (PDF) to improve information sharing and situational awareness between community, regional, and state health and medical organizations. This is a working document and latest updates will be posted when changes occur.

KDHE has developed a Preparedness Information Sharing Committee based on the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) and Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) Capability 6: Information Sharing.

The steering committee is comprised of members from KDHE, Healthcare Coalitions of Kansas, and Local Health Departments. This steering committee continues to develop strategies for coordination between applications and processes for further refinement of applications, in addition to maintaining and updating current platforms.