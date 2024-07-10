OnlinePilatesClasses.com Welcomes Two New Teachers to Enhance the OPC Team

Share This Article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnlinePilatesClasses .com (OPC), led by founder Lesley Logan, is thrilled to announce the addition of two new teachers to its expanding team. OPC now boasts a team of seven dedicated instructors, including Lesley, and plans to continue expanding its roster. As OPC continues to grow, the mission remains clear: to make Pilates accessible and enjoyable for more people. With more instructors, OPC can offer a diverse range of teaching styles, ensuring that everyone can find a teacher who resonates with them. Please join us in welcoming Megan Lauman and Yasmin Scholten to the OPC family.Megan Lauman, Pilates TeacherMegan Lauman’s journey in Pilates is driven by a genuine passion for fitness. With a background of teaching multiple weekly classes at Club Pilates and leading private sessions, Megan brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to every session. Initially certified through Club Pilates, she combines a classic approach with modern techniques. Megan’s dedication to Pilates was further enriched by completing eLevate classic training with Lesley Logan, deepening her understanding and passion for the practice. Megan is committed to sharing her love for Pilates with OPC clients, helping them discover the joy and benefits of this beautiful practice.Yasmin Scholten, Pilates TeacherWith 16 years of teaching and practicing Pilates, Yasmin Scholten’s life has been profoundly transformed by this discipline. Her journey began in the fitness world, teaching Aerobic classes while studying Business Economics. Neck and lower back tensions from office work led her to discover Pilates, which eventually became her calling. After completing her classical comprehensive teacher training, Yasmin left her corporate job to open her cozy home studio near Munich and the Alps in Germany. She went on to complete Lesley Logan's classical training, eLevate She is passionate about helping clients gain body awareness and leave her classes with a smile. Yasmin lives with her husband, two boys, and an old lady dog. Her dedication to Pilates is evident through her work at OPC and her studio, Pura Pilates.Lesley Logan, founder of OPC, states, "We are delighted to welcome Megan and Yasmin to our team. Their unique backgrounds, engaging presence and teaching styles will undoubtedly enrich our community and help more people find their perfect Pilates fit. The more teachers we have, the more opportunities we create for individuals to connect with an instructor who truly resonates with them."For more information about Megan Lauman and Yasmin Scholten, and to book a class, visit https://onlinepilatesclasses.com About OnlinePilatesClasses.comFounded by Lesley Logan, OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is dedicated to making Pilates accessible to everyone. Offering a range of on demand and live online Pilates classes and workshops, OPC strives to create a supportive and inclusive community where individuals can discover the transformative power of Pilates.

