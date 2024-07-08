15 Ways to be #SummerReady When Traveling During Extreme Heat

Throughout the summer, many people fly to new or familiar destinations to sightsee, explore, visit friends or family and enjoy the sunshine. It is important to be #SummerReady by preparing for hazards you may encounter during travels. You can do this by being aware of extreme heat risks, TSA guidelines, flight selections, travel insurance, travel delays and official weather forecasts.

Although the summer sunshine is enjoyable, millions of people in the U.S. are under extreme heat advisories, watches or warnings, and the number is expected to increase as the summer continues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,220 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year.

Extreme heat can impact flights alone and result in delays or cancellations. The heat makes the air thinner, which can impact the plane's performance, making it more difficult for planes to take off and land. As a result, airlines might need to limit the plane's weight, including the amount of fuel, luggage and passengers they’re carrying. The heat can also make the inside of the plane unbearably hot as it sits on the runway before taking off or after landing, impacting passengers’ who are more at risk of heat-related illnesses.

Travelers can prepare for extreme heat and other hazards by following these tips to stay safe and be ready while traveling this summer:

Plan activities with Extreme Heat in mind:

Avoid peak sun hours. Sightsee in the cooler early mornings and evening hours to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Going on a hike? Stick to certified hiking trails or schedule a hike with a certified guide.

Sightsee in the cooler early mornings and evening hours to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Going on a hike? Stick to certified hiking trails or schedule a hike with a certified guide. Stay hydrated. Dehydration and heatstroke are among the most common causes of hospitalization during heat waves. This can be prevented by staying hydrated and limiting alcohol consumption.

Dehydration and heatstroke are among the most common causes of hospitalization during heat waves. This can be prevented by staying hydrated and limiting alcohol consumption. Wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing for extreme heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing for outdoor use as it reflects heat and sunlight. Wearing hats and sunscreen protect the face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing for outdoor use as it reflects heat and sunlight. Wearing hats and sunscreen protect the face and scalp from harmful UV rays. Be aware of health risks for groups vulnerable to heat. Young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Be prepared and know the signs of heat related illnesses by visiting Ready.gov.

Young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Be prepared and know the signs of heat related illnesses by visiting Ready.gov. Pack a first-aid kit. Injuries can happen anytime. Be prepared with a first-aid kit on hand. Consider adding additional items that are based on a person’s specific needs, like medication.

Travel Tips:

Schedule flights in the morning or evening. To avoid weather delays, it is recommended to book flights in the early morning or late evening as its less likely to be impacted by extreme heat.

To avoid weather delays, it is recommended to book flights in the early morning or late evening as its less likely to be impacted by extreme heat. Bring snacks. Whether you eat food at your gate, snack on the plane or save it for your destination, you can bring solid food items along with your carry-on items. Bring your favorite water bottle to fill up after going through airport security.

Whether you eat food at your gate, snack on the plane or save it for your destination, you can bring solid food items along with your carry-on items. Bring your favorite water bottle to fill up after going through airport security. Get travel insurance. Travel insurance can reimburse you for a canceled trip, pay for medical expenses while traveling and more.

Travel insurance can reimburse you for a canceled trip, pay for medical expenses while traveling and more. Book a flexible trip. Even after all the right precautions, extreme heat can be challenging. A flexible trip allows you to postpone your trip to a cooler time.

Even after all the right precautions, extreme heat can be challenging. A flexible trip allows you to postpone your trip to a cooler time. Make copies of important documents. Including your birth certificate, passport, ID and copies of the front and back of your credit cards in case your wallet is lost or stolen. Save documents electronically so they can be accessible to you anywhere.

Including your birth certificate, passport, ID and copies of the front and back of your credit cards in case your wallet is lost or stolen. Save documents electronically so they can be accessible to you anywhere. Keep your friends and family updated. Share your itinerary and update them on your plans. Consider sharing your location with a few people you trust.

Share your itinerary and update them on your plans. Consider sharing your location with a few people you trust. Check TSA guidelines before packing. You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. These are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item, also known as the 3-1-1 liquids rule. To learn what is prohibited, individuals can check TSA's "What Can I Bring?" In some circumstances, you may be able to bring ice on a flight. Learn more at Ice | Transportation Security Administration (tsa.gov).

Disaster Preparedness:

Download the FEMA App. Receive preparedness tips and weather alerts.

Receive preparedness tips and weather alerts. Know evacuation zones and evacuation routes. Stay safe during an evacuation order. Check state and county emergency management offices to learn about local evacuation zones.

Stay safe during an evacuation order. Check state and county emergency management offices to learn about local evacuation zones. Stay informed. Monitor trusted sources such as local emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service for updates on threat conditions, shelter locations and other important safety information.

As summer travel heats up, it's essential to be #SummerReady. Preparing for extreme heat is crucial for a safe and enjoyable summer travel adventure. Staying informed, packing essential supplies, considering travel insurance, checking TSA guidelines and being aware of health risks associated with extreme heat are all important for a smooth journey.

For more information, visit Get #SummerReady on Ready.gov.