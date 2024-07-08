Goldmoney Inc. Chief Executive Officer Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy Sebag, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”), would like to announce an update to his beneficial ownership of the Company. As a result of recent Option and Restricted Stock Unit grants, as well as acquisitions made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Acquisitions”), the most recent of which being the acquisition of 13,400 common shares of the Company on July 8, 2024 for aggregate consideration of CAD$102,510, at an average cost of CAD$7.65 per common share (the “Shares”), Mr. Sebag will file an early warning report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Following the completion of the Acquisitions, Mr. Sebag now owns 3,984,229 Shares, representing approximately 29.86% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. The Acquisitions, in conjunction with certain Company events, represents a change of over 2% in Mr. Sebag’s holdings in the Company since the filing of Mr. Sebag’s last early warning report with respect to ownership of the Shares on January 23, 2024, where Shares owned by Mr. Sebag represented 25.77% of the Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sebag has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans or other relevant factors.

For further information please refer to the early warning report filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile or contact the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for a copy of the same:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.