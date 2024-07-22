Explainable AI Book "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots: An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds" Top Seller

How to Win Friends and Influence Robots: A Guide for Non-Technical Brilliant Minds Author, How to Win Friends and Influence Robots, Cheryl K. Goodman AI Panel Experts

"How to Win Friends & Influence Robots" aims to close the knowledge gap. Book listed as Top Seller in three Categories: Vocational, Career and Self-Employment

AI is here. The workforce is unprepared. Employers need AI-ready talent yet are't investing in training - they layoff. Workers have to own their learning. They need an unbiased resource to start.” — Cheryl K. Goodman

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindGood.tech Publishing officially announces the launch of "How to Win Friends & Influence Robots: An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds". The book launch is scheduled to be held in San Diego's technology and life science hub at BioLabs on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 3:00 - 4:30 pm. Registration here: https://lu.ma/ofo35zua

The book launch event hosts seasoned AI and Tech leaders alongside author, Cheryl K. Goodman to discuss practical up-skilling for the inevitable workforce transition underway due to the powerful efficiency of AI. The panel includes Misti Cain of TechStars, Vishal Shah, Global Technology Industry Executive, and Sheryl Anjanette, CEO of Parsley360. The event is sponsored in part by Edward Jones of La Jolla Cove and De Soi: https://drinkdesoi.com

The comprehensive book aims to democratize and right-size information about AI for non-technical audiences, addressing everything from mindset to myths to practical application. The evergreen book boasts a deep dive on how AI and Large Language Models work in an easy-to-follow format. Early reviews of the book celebrate the comprehensive nature of the 22-chapter book, calling it a broad reference guide packed with insights on the many aspects of AI, including sections on startups, accessibility, top tools and resources, jobs and heavily impacted industries, computer vision and LLM bias, spirituality, and even a breakdown of the industry players in semiconductors, sensors to software.

"This book is a must-read for anyone who questions their place, or right to participate in the general purpose technology that is AI," said Dr. Hitomi Taguchi, PhD, Applied Engineering, STEM Executive Coach. "Goodman asserts in her book that all can use and benefit from AI. Moreover that AI has the potential to significantly level the playing field, despite physical limitations, geography or economic access."

"Goodman did hardcore myth busting on the dystopian forecast while documenting what worked and what didn't in her attempt to 'influence the bots' and fulfill the 'efficiency' gains of AI." - Vishal Shah, GM of Metaverse at Lenovo

"Goodman tried, tested and tamed the leading tools to bridge the gap between the hype and the actual practical use in her work as an AI journalist and former tech exec." - Neal Bloom, Co-Founder of Interlock Capital. Listen to Neal's podcast here: https://freshbrewedtech.com/tacos-and-tech-podcast-interview-with-cheryl-goodman

"How to Win Friends & Influence Robots" is available on Amazon in both print and digital formats. Interested purchasers should secure discount codes at www.findgood.tech via newsletter or purchase directly from Findgood.tech for a reduced price.

Enterprise and bulk order requests should be sent to ckg@findgood.tech

Registration now open for AI training for Job Seekers based on the book at https://lu.ma/xqxxjaxx

Sheryl Anjanette is a best-selling author, speaker, and the CEO and founder of Parsley360, an AI-enabled human performance optimization platform that's bringing coaching access to all employees across an organization. Parsley is uniquely aligned with FindGood.tech and How to Win Friends and Influence Robots' mission of making AI more understandable. Parsley seeks to help bridge the human-AI divide through its use of emotionally intelligent AI coaches that are smart and compassionate.

Misti Cain is a prominent figure in the startup ecosystem, currently serving as the Accelerator Lead for Techstars Anywhere. With a strong background in entrepreneurship and mentorship, Cain has been an integral part of the Techstars community since 2018, serving in various roles such as mentor, lead mentor, Entrepreneur in Residence, and Investor for both the Techstars Anywhere and Techstars San Diego Powered by SDSU programs. Prior to her involvement with Techstars, Cain founded a digital strategy company and hosted a business reality show. She is a dynamic moderator and keynote and has even shared the mic with the author Cheryl k. Goodman on startup stages.

Vishal Shah is an accomplished technology executive with a strong track record of leadership at major tech companies like Lenovo and Qualcomm. Most recently, Shah served as the General Manager of XR (AR/VR) and Metaverse at Lenovo, where he had global responsibility for all aspects of product management, engineering, and go-to-market strategy. In this role, he pioneered the use of groundbreaking AI to enhance Lenovo's operations and help enterprises leverage the potential of extended reality and the metaverse. Prior to Lenovo, Shah worked at Qualcomm as the Global Channel Leader, where he played a key role in driving the company's channel strategy and partnerships. Goodman and Shah worked on global technology platforms together while at Qualcomm MEMS technology.

As CEO of Findgood.tech, Goodman has a unique perspective on AI as a seasoned go-to-market tech industry veteran, former broadcast journalist and current Forbes Author Member leader. A former Sony and Qualcomm executive, and early employee of mp3com, she has launched technology products for more than 20 years, from robotics to autonomous driving platforms to consumer devices to software. She has keynoted industry conference around the world and currently serves a commentator on AI to a range of media outlets. She is Vice Chair of Startup San Diego. In this role she curates, produces and emcees AI programming and is host of Startup Tech Report https://startupsd.org

As a work workforce trainer, she specializes in hands-on AI training, policy development, and CSR workforce strategies for organizations seeking to seize new market opportunities using AI. As a certified Google Digital Leader and credentialed AI workforce trainer, she offers readers invaluable insights into the practical underpinnings of AI in her book, making complex concepts understandable for professionals and new career workers alike. The book also serves as a resource for those laid off or currently employed yet not being trained by their organization. To learn more, visit www.findgood.tech

