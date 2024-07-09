MiCamp Solutions Enhances Merchant Services Portfolio through Strategic Partnership with Merchant Chimp
This alliance amplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence in service, combining MiCamp’s cutting-edge fintech solutions with Merchant Chimp’s industry expertise.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCamp Solutions, a renowned full-service provider of Fiserv and Repay, proudly announces a landmark strategic alliance with Merchant Chimp. This significant partnership is underscored by MiCamp Solutions' increased investment and deeper involvement in Merchant Chimp, marking a new chapter in their joint commitment to innovation and service excellence.
— Micah Kinsler, President MiCamp Solutions
Merchant Chimp offers a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from advanced payment processing to tailored hardware setups, all designed to meet the unique needs of their clients. With a focus on customization and excellence, Merchant Chimp is setting new standards in the industry, ensuring that businesses operate smoothly and effectively.
Since its establishment in 2007, MiCamp Solutions has been at the forefront of fintech, pioneering innovative solutions that go beyond traditional credit card processing. The company's success is built on a foundation of integrity, competitiveness, and exceptional service.
This alliance, which includes a strategic enhancement of MiCamp's stake in Merchant Chimp, will leverage MiCamp Solutions' comprehensive portfolio, including financing, funding, ISV integrations, and advanced payment analytics software, with Merchant Chimp’s extensive network and deep industry insight. This collaboration promises to augment client services and significantly expand their market reach.
"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Merchant Chimp. This alliance amplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence in service, combining MiCamp’s cutting-edge fintech solutions with Merchant Chimp’s industry expertise. Together, we will set new standards and deliver unparalleled value, ensuring businesses operate smoothly and efficiently," said Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions.
Jason Rosales, CEO of Merchant Chimp, stated, "Our collaboration with MiCamp Solutions is an exciting step forward. Their expertise and innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission, enabling us to deliver even more efficient and cutting-edge services to our clients. We look forward to a bright future together, driving growth and success in the payment processing industry."
Through this strategic partnership, MiCamp Solutions will expand its client roster by adding thousands of new merchants to its existing base of 56,000. This collaboration is more than a business merger; it is a unification of shared goals and visions aimed at significantly transforming the financial services landscape. Committed to elevating client success, this partnership will uphold the distinct corporate cultures and values of both MiCamp Solutions and Merchant Chimp.
About MiCamp Solutions
MiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman’s Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit www.micamp.com.
About Merchant Chimp
Merchant Chimp is dedicated to making business operations seamless for our clients. We offer a wide array of solutions, from payment processing to various hardware setups tailored to our clients' needs. As business owners ourselves, we were fed up with exorbitant credit card fees. That's why we created a transparent solution to cut merchant fees by 20-50%, helping SMEs and enterprises manage expenses better. With our comprehensive services, our merchants can run their brick-and-mortar stores or online businesses effortlessly using POS systems, sleek hardware, and intuitive software. Headquartered in Tarzana, California, and with locations in Florida and Texas, Merchant Chimp is dedicated to empowering businesses with efficient and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.merchantchimp.com
Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing
MiCamp Solutions
nbalich@micamp.com
