Wonder Lab Films Partners with Phoenix Global Media Group’s AIR Streaming Platform
Innovative collaboration to deliver compelling content worldwide
We are thrilled to join forces with Phoenix Global Media's innovative AIR Streaming Platform. This partnership aligns with our vision of bringing diverse and engaging stories to a wider audience.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonder Lab Films LLC, an innovative and dynamic film production company, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Phoenix Global Media Group cutting-edge AIR streaming platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digital entertainment landscape, aiming to deliver high-quality, diverse content to a global audience. Wonder Lab Films has been at the forefront of producing critically acclaimed documentaries and films, known for their compelling storytelling and innovative production techniques. With a portfolio that includes international thrillers, comedies, and award-winning documentaries, Wonder Lab Films continues to push the boundaries of cinematic excellence. Phoenix Global Media Group’s AIR Streaming Platform is a revolutionary digital streaming service that offers a wide range of audio content, offering a diverse range of musical entertainment, cultural, educational, and professional content tailored to meet the dynamic needs of a global audience.
— Michael Anton Monsour
AIR leverages advanced streaming technology to provide listeners with an immersive and seamless social streaming experience, accessible on multiple devices. The partnership between Wonder Lab Films and AIR Streaming Platform is set to enhance the availability of high-quality content, making it easier for audiences worldwide to access and enjoy Wonder Lab Films unique productions. This collaboration will include AIR joining Wonder Lab Films in further enhancing their production partnership with Manchester 62 F.C., a Gibraltar based professional football club globally renowned for their innovative approach towards player safety regarding concussion prevention. As part of this co-partnership with Manchester 62 F.C., AIR will look to build all aspects of their digital, audio, and video community while leveraging their innovative technology and extensive reach to maximize monetization opportunities.
Michael Anton Monsour, founder of Wonder Lab Films, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership "We are thrilled to join forces with Phoenix Global Media Group and their innovative AIR Streaming Platform. This partnership aligns with our vision of bringing diverse and engaging stories to a wider audience. We look forward to showcasing our upcoming projects on AIR and reaching new heights in digital entertainment."
Phoenix Global Media Group’s CEO, Larisa Miller, shared her excitement: "Our partnership with Wonder Lab Films and Manchester 62 F.C. is a testament to our commitment to using technology to disrupt traditional broadcasting. The AIR Streaming Platform not only delivers a unique and immersive experience for users but also revolutionizes fan engagement, creating new opportunities for interaction and monetization. We are excited to bring this innovative approach to a global audience and redefine the future of digital entertainment. Stay tuned!"
For more information, please visit Wonder Lab Films (https://www.wonderlabfilms.com) and Phoenix Global (https://www.phoenixglobal.co).
About Wonder Lab Films LLC:
Founded by Michael Anton Monsour, Wonder Lab Films LLC is a US Based Production company delivering quality content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide. Garnering numerous awards from their documentaries, commercials and motion pictures. Wonder Lab Film’s accolades highlight the company’s dedication to excellence in filmmaking and its ability to craft narratives that captivate, educate, entertain and inspire.
About Phoenix Global Media Group:
Co-founded and led by Larisa Miller, Phoenix Global Media Group is a subsidiary of Phoenix Global Group Holdings, is a leading broadcast media company dedicated to delivering high-quality content across various platforms. The AIR Streaming Platform is its flagship digital service, offering a novel and first-of-its-kind social streaming experience for users.
