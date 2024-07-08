Your Pie Pizza Reintroduces Fan Favorite Peach & Prosciutto Pizza with Summer Peach Craft Series

Now Available Nationwide

Athens, GA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Pie Pizza is excited to announce the return of their highly anticipated Peach & Prosciutto Pizza, along with the Kickin' BBQ Peach Pizza. These delicious creations are back by popular demand and are sure to satisfy pizza lovers everywhere.

The Peach & Prosciutto Pizza features a perfect blend of flavors, starting with a drizzle of EVOO, a thin spread of ricotta cheese, and a combination of shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Fresh peach slices and basil add a refreshing twist, while a drizzle of balsamic glaze adds a touch of sweetness. Each pizza is cooked to perfection in our authentic brick ovens, delivering a crisp and flavorful crust.

For those who like a little heat with their sweet, the Kickin' BBQ Peach Pizza is the perfect choice. This mouthwatering pizza is topped with BBQ sauce, shredded Mozzarella, bacon, house-pickled balsamic jalapeños, fresh peaches, and red onions. To add an extra kick, it is finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. Our brick ovens ensure every bite is perfectly cooked and bursting with flavor.

To complete the summer peach craft series, Your Pie Pizza is also bringing back the Summer Peach Salad and Peaches & Cream Gelato. The Summer Peach Salad combines spinach and romaine lettuce with fresh Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, red onions, and, of course, fresh peaches. It is topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a delightful combination of flavors.

"We are thrilled to bring back our fan-favorite Peach & Prosciutto Pizza," said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie Pizza. "Launching our summer peach craft series is always an exciting time for us. Founded in the South, we are proud to craft these exciting products using fresh ingredients, including delicious locally sourced peaches."

On Sunday, July 21st, Your Pie Rewards members can enjoy a free scoop of Peaches & Cream Gelato to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Inspired by their honeymoon trip to Italy, Your Pie founders Drew and Natalie knew that gelato had to be a part of the Your Pie brand. Made with milk instead of cream, and using only the finest ingredients, the gelato offers a smoothness and flavor that is sure to bring a smile to all.

"We want to give our guests the magical experience of a cool scoop of gelato on a hot summer day – on us!" said Drew French, the founder of Your Pie. "Our gelato is specially made by a small Italian shop, ensuring that every scoop is authentic and delicious."

This craft series was inspired by a favorite seasonal fruit grown in Georgia—peaches. When they are done for the season, so are we. Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in these delectable peach creations. The Peach & Prosciutto Pizza, Kickin' BBQ Peach Pizza, Summer Peach Salad, and Peaches & Cream Gelato are available now at Your Pie Pizza locations. Treat yourself to the taste of summer and experience the perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors, cooked to perfection in our brick ovens, while the peaches are in season and the craft series is available.

Attachments

Zach Hempen Your Pie Pizza 4042632643 zhempen@yourpie.com