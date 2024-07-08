Submit Release
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date for Second Quarter 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) confirms the release date for its Q2 2024 results.

2024 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
Badger expects to release its 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the 2024 second quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday August 2, 2024. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0eacf5cdf69d44b4819c1141f33b3dbf. To join the call with audio only: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bimfrao7.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

For further information:
Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Olarte, Director, Investor Relations & Financial Planning and Analysis

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
ATCO Building II
4th Floor, 919 11th Avenue, SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3
Telephone: (403) 264-8500
Fax: (403) 228-9773

