Garage Gurus® Introduces GURUS+ On-line Training Platform

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage Gurus, the industry leading training and support platform from Tenneco’s DRiV™ Business Group today announced the introduction of GURUS+, the brand’s all-new online training platform which goes beyond PowerPoint slideshows. GURUS+ works to bring technicians of all skill levels as close to simulating hands-on training as possible by offering courses with high-quality video, hands-on demonstrations, step-by-step lessons, and ASE-Certified Master Trainer tutorials.

“After much consideration, we challenged ourselves to take our online training to another level,” said Drew Jablonowski, Garage Gurus content and curriculum manager. “We wanted to bring the real-world knowledge and experience of our team and integrate it into every online course we offer, and that’s exactly what GURUS+ is: a premium online training content created by our Garage Gurus team.”

The new content found on GURUS+ is created by the Garage Gurus ASE-Certified Master Trainers, a team that boasts more than 110 ASE certifications and 300+ combined years of repair industry experience. This knowledge and experience are part of each course, which includes 5-minute Tech Tips, 15-minute Micro Clinics, and 45-min and 2-hour Tech Clinics.

Aware that technicians are challenged by constantly changing and evolving vehicle technologies, GURUS+ offers training on new in-demand skills such as EV and hybrid systems, ADAS, engine performance drivability, oscilloscope testing, intro skills and much more!

The new GURUS+ training platform launched on July 1, 2024. Details and additional information can be found at https://www.garagegurus.tech/online-training.html

About Garage Gurus

Garage Gurus is an industry leading training and support platform created to address the skills gap and technician shortages facing the automotive services industry. Garage Gurus gives technicians the skills, training and knowledge they need to ensure quality repairs and build and stronger, more successful automotive service industry.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

