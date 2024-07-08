GovExec and Carahsoft Host Sixth Annual GovForward ATO and Cloud Security Summit on July 11, 2024
RESTON, Va., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovExec and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host the sixth annual GovForward: ATO and Cloud Security Summit on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C. The 2024 GovForward ATO and Cloud Security Summit, will explore the new Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) changes, and how advancements at the Federal level are impacting the broader Public Sector market.
The event will provide attendees with insights regarding:
- New FedRAMP guidance from the Office of Management and Budget.
- The strategic Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework and its potential to propel Artificial Intelligence (AI) authorizations forward.
- Efforts to streamline and automate the Authority to Operate (ATO) process.
- Guidance for DoD and updates for Impact Levels 4, 5, and 6 (IL4, IL5, and IL6).
- What is next for StateRAMP and TX-RAMP, the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Thursday, July 11, 2024
8:00 a.m. - 4:35 p.m. ET; 5:00 a.m. – 1:35 p.m. PT
Waldorf Astoria
1100 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
Directions
Register to attend here.
The event will feature presentations by Government leaders and industry experts including:
- Congressman Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation
- Michael Boyce, Director, Artificial Intelligence Corps, Department of Homeland Security
- Skip Jentsch, IT Specialist – Enterprise Architecture, Office of IT Services, General Services Administration
- Jeff King, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Treasury
- *Stanley Lowe, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Interior
- Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP
- *Eric Mill, Executive Director for Cloud Security, General Services Administration
- *Drew Myklegard, Deputy Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
- Amber Pearson, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Jaime Schorr, Chief Cooperative Procurement Officer, The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO)
- J.R. Sloan, Chief Information Officer, State of Arizona
- Joanne Woytek, Program Director, NASA SEWP
- Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.
- Rich Beutel, Founder, Cyrrus Analytics
- James Donlon, Senior Director, Solution Engineering, Oracle
- Kevin E. Greene, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, OpenText Cybersecurity
- Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RegScale
- David Kubicki, CSSP, Solution Architect Manager, Federal, Palo Alto Networks
- Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President, Advisory, Coalfire
- Matt Mandrgoc, Head of Public Sector, Zoom
- Matt Rattigan, ATO Acceleration Advisor, UberEther
- Martin Rieger, Chief Solutions Officer, StackArmor
- Rainer Villa, Senior Director, US Public Sector Compliance, Docusign
- David DiMolfetta, Cybersecurity Reporter, NextGov, FCW - Moderator
- Jason Miller, Executive Editor, Federal News Network - Moderator
- George Jackson, Vice President of Events, GovExec – Moderator
Adam Mazmanian, Executive Editor, NextGov, FCW - Moderator
* Pending Agency Approval
This year’s summit is sponsored by a line up of great industry partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their tables at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives and learn about FedRAMP solutions through Carahsoft’s partners.
|• Adobe
• Akami
• Anitian
• Caveonix
• CoalFire
• Confluent
• DataBricks
• Docusign
• FM:Systems
• GitLab
• Microsoft
• NetDocuments
• Okta
• OpenText Cybersecurity
|• Oracle
• Own
• Palo Alto Networks
• Project Hosts
• RegScale
• Salesforce
• SecondFront
• StackArmor
• Tenable
• UberEther
• Zoom
Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be conducting interviews on site with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today Sunday and Innovation in Government TV shows.
Attendees will earn up to 6.5 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credits in Information Technology, earning 1 CPE credit for each 50 minutes of participation. Digital attendees will need to engage with three engagement checkpoints per 50 minutes. To indicate interest in receiving CPE credit, please contact Tracy after the event at tkerley@govexec.com. Learn more about eligibility here.
For more information and to register for the event, click here. This event is complimentary for all Government and military attendees. Contact the GovForward Team govforward@carahsoft.com for more information.
