Weaviate Achieves Amazon Web Services GenAI Competency Status

This achievement confirms its ability to help customers build generative AI applications at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weaviate, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native vector database, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) GenAI Competency status in the category of Infrastructure and Data. This specialization recognizes Weaviate as an AWS Partner that helps customers and AWS drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.



Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Weaviate as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success alleviating pain points and boosting overall experience. Weaviate has proven its experience and expertise through successful projects including Instabase. Its products enable digital transformation for augmenting customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Vector databases are central to the development of the next wave of generative AI technology," said Jobi George, Head of Partnerships at Weaviate. "This distinction from AWS is further proof that our AI-native, open-source approach is valuable to those creating new software, and it will in turn grant our customers access to even more tools for their success."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who have extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Weaviate has been part of the AWS Marketplace since 2023 where it allows one-click container-based scalable deployment inside a customer's tenant. With its native deployment support on AWS Enterprise Kubernetes Service (EKS) and support for building and scaling generative AI applications using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Sagemaker, Weaviate has been bringing groundbreaking vector databases to a new generation of AWS Developers. Since then, the company has continued to deepen its partnership with AWS to help companies of all sizes continue their work in the cloud. To learn more about the partnership, visit https://weaviate.io/partners/aws .

About Weaviate

Weaviate is an open-source vector database that makes it easier for developers to build and scale AI applications. With powerful hybrid search out of the box, seamless connection to machine learning models, and a purpose-built architecture that scales to billions of vectors and millions of tenants, Weaviate is a foundation for modern, AI-native software development. Customers and open-source users worldwide power search and generative AI applications with Weaviate while maintaining control over their data. For more information visit Weaviate.io.