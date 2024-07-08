Nasdaq Reports June 2024 Volumes and 2Q24 Statistics

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for June 2024, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings, and index statistics for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on its investor relations website.



A data sheet showing this information can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

