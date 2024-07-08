Daily Session Report for Monday, July 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 8, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Neilson.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1716

HB 2200

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1664

HB 1716

HB 2200

Bills Referred

HB 2486 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2487 Appropriations

Bills Recommitted

HB 1526 To Appropriations

HB 1850 To Appropriations

HB 2160 To Appropriations

HB 2473 To Appropriations

SB 559 To Appropriations

SB 560 To Appropriations

SB 1236 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2241 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1526 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1664 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1850 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2160 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2473 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 219 From Finance as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1617

HB 2092

SB 219

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 446 A Resolution designating July 22, 2024, as “Hemihyperplasia Awareness Day” in Pennsylvania. 200-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.