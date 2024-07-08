Daily Session Report for Monday, July 08, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 8, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Neilson.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1716
HB 2200
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1664
HB 1716
HB 2200
Bills Referred
HB 2486 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2487 Appropriations
Bills Recommitted
HB 1526 To Appropriations
HB 1850 To Appropriations
HB 2160 To Appropriations
HB 2473 To Appropriations
SB 559 To Appropriations
SB 560 To Appropriations
SB 1236 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1425 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2241 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2286 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2426 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1526 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1664 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1850 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2160 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2473 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 219 From Finance as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1617
HB 2092
SB 219
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating July 22, 2024, as “Hemihyperplasia Awareness Day” in Pennsylvania.
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.