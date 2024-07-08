Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, July 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 8, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Neilson.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1716

HB 2200

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1664

HB 1716

HB 2200

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2486    Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2487    Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1526        To Appropriations

HB 1850        To Appropriations

HB 2160        To Appropriations

HB 2473        To Appropriations

 

SB 559           To Appropriations

SB 560           To Appropriations

SB 1236         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1425        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2241        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1526        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1664        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1850        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2160        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2473        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 219           From Finance as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1617

HB 2092

 

SB 219

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 446

A Resolution designating July 22, 2024, as “Hemihyperplasia Awareness Day” in Pennsylvania.              

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 9, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

