Adolescent / Adult Immunizations

Use the following links to find information about adolescent and adult immunizations.

Adult Immunization Schedule

(Anyone over 18 years old)

Birth to Adolescent Immunization Schedule

(Birth through 18 years old)

Adolescent / Adult Vaccine Quiz

Traveling Abroad

Don't Wait to Vaccinate!

Vaccines Needed by Teens & College Students

Preteens & Teens Still Need Vaccines

As kids get older, protection from some childhood vaccines begins to wear off. Plus, older kids can also develop risks for other diseases. Health check-ups and sports or camp physicals can be a good opportunity for your preteens and teens to get the recommended vaccines.