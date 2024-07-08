Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,471 in the last 365 days.

Altus Group to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it plans to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Q2 2024 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date:    Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time:   5:00 p.m. (ET)
Webcast:    https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/948580796
Live Call:   1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990)
Replay:   https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/
     

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altus Group to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more