New Beginnings High School Partners With Team Pouncey for Annual Summer Event

New Beginnings High School is the headline sponsor of a Pouncey Foundation event this July. Representatives will be available to help families answer questions.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade is excited to announce its partnership with the Pouncey Foundation for the second annual Team Pouncey Auto Expo. This one-of-a-kind community event, scheduled for July 27, 2024, will feature automobile aficionados showcasing their unique vehicles and sound systems in exchange for attractive cash prizes and awards.

New Beginnings High School is well-known for its dedication to giving back to the community through its personalized academic programs, comprehensive wrap-around services, and a longstanding commitment to supporting and engaging with the communities they serve. While the adults show off their cars at the Auto Expo, New Beginnings High School will be hosting a table to help any high schooler who would like to take advantage of the school’s services complete the enrollment process on the spot. As a non-traditional charter school, NBHS can assist students ages 15 to 24 with academic, social, and personal needs.

NBHS’ vision is to positively impact young people, and Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, also known as “Team Pouncey,” have always shared this vision. For 11 years, the team ran a well-known cheer and football camp in Lakeland, Florida. Two years ago, the pair decided to pivot to a family-friendly car show as a way to engage the community and give back to those who have helped them along the way.

This year’s car show will award $4,000 to the winner of “Best In Show,” as well as multiple trophies reserved for other top competitors. Because The Pouncey Foundation is all about providing opportunities for the youth, the event will also include a Kid’s Zone, complete with inflatable bounce houses and little league flag football.

General admission to the event is free to anyone who wishes to join Team Pouncey and New Beginnings High School for food, music, and fun. Families and community members can register for tickets on the Pouncey Foundation website. Vendors, car owners, and media professionals wishing to participate in the event can all use the same registration link.

Team Pouncey and NBHS are proud to continue this partnership to benefit the community that birthed and supported both of these organizations. All involved in planning this event hope that community members will have fun, celebrate the season, and find the resources they need to reach the goals they have set for themselves.

About New Beginnings High School:

Launched in 2011, New Beginnings High School is a non-traditional Central Florida charter school offering personalized academic options and wrap-around services for students aged 15-24 who want to earn their high school diploma. With a commitment to excellence, New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade serves over 1,000 students.