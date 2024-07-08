Elite DNA Releases Expert Advice on the Benefits of Therapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite DNA, a premier provider of behavioral and mental health care services in Florida, has published a collection of expert advice on recognizing the benefits of therapy.
In this collection, Misty Brueckner, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Fort Myers Elite DNA clinic, shares her insights into these benefits and more.
For many, the only benefit of therapy is relief from the specific condition that inspired them to seek mental health care in the first place.
Therapy often provides benefits beyond that condition. Understanding these benefits isn’t always easy.
“Therapy can be very empowering because it fosters resilience, and it increases self-awareness,” says Brueckner. “We can recognize our emotions and understand how our emotions influence our actions.”
Five benefits of therapy beyond treatment for a specific condition are:
• Improved Emotional Regulation
• Enhanced Communication Skills
• Increased Self-Esteem and Confidence
• Improved Problem-Solving Skills
• Greater Resilience
The article also discusses some of the reasons why many people aren’t aware of these benefits.
Some cultures have stigmas around mental health care and therapy. They may discourage seeking therapy and open emotional expression while emphasizing self-reliance.
Seeing the benefits of therapy can also be difficult if someone has previously experienced a bad fit between patient and therapist.
“Think ahead at what goals you possibly will have for therapy going into it,” says Brueckner. “Knowing what it is that you want to work on and what are the areas of concern.”
The article also discusses how therapy and psychiatry are evolving, and the benefits they might provide in the near future.
However, the biggest future benefit might be the wider acceptance of mental health care.
“There’s a lot of different platforms out there on social media and lots of people working toward breaking down the stigma of mental health,” says Brueckner.
Elite DNA has over 30 locations providing behavioral health care across Florida and provides remote virtual care. To learn more, about Elite DAN and the services they offer, please visit their website.
Emily Golden
In this collection, Misty Brueckner, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Fort Myers Elite DNA clinic, shares her insights into these benefits and more.
For many, the only benefit of therapy is relief from the specific condition that inspired them to seek mental health care in the first place.
Therapy often provides benefits beyond that condition. Understanding these benefits isn’t always easy.
“Therapy can be very empowering because it fosters resilience, and it increases self-awareness,” says Brueckner. “We can recognize our emotions and understand how our emotions influence our actions.”
Five benefits of therapy beyond treatment for a specific condition are:
• Improved Emotional Regulation
• Enhanced Communication Skills
• Increased Self-Esteem and Confidence
• Improved Problem-Solving Skills
• Greater Resilience
The article also discusses some of the reasons why many people aren’t aware of these benefits.
Some cultures have stigmas around mental health care and therapy. They may discourage seeking therapy and open emotional expression while emphasizing self-reliance.
Seeing the benefits of therapy can also be difficult if someone has previously experienced a bad fit between patient and therapist.
“Think ahead at what goals you possibly will have for therapy going into it,” says Brueckner. “Knowing what it is that you want to work on and what are the areas of concern.”
The article also discusses how therapy and psychiatry are evolving, and the benefits they might provide in the near future.
However, the biggest future benefit might be the wider acceptance of mental health care.
“There’s a lot of different platforms out there on social media and lots of people working toward breaking down the stigma of mental health,” says Brueckner.
Elite DNA has over 30 locations providing behavioral health care across Florida and provides remote virtual care. To learn more, about Elite DAN and the services they offer, please visit their website.
Emily Golden
Priority Marketing
+1 239-267-2638
email us here