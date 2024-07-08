Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,469 in the last 365 days.

Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Japanese Scholar Nobuo Shimotomai

On July 8, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with Professor Nobuo Shimotomai from Hosei University of Japan, who was in China to attend the 12th World Peace Forum, and they had a friendly and in-depth exchange of views on China-Japan relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern. Liu expressed the importance he attached to Shimotomai's research on the history of the Cold War and international relations in Northeast Asia, and believed that relevant countries should learn from history, draw lessons from World War II and the Cold War, cherish the hard-won peace and stability in the region, and be vigilant against and resist any form of "new Cold War".

You just read:

Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Japanese Scholar Nobuo Shimotomai

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more