Inter Global Luxury Hosts Roadshow in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Premier Real Estate Opportunities in Dubai and Hungary
Inter Global Luxury recently conducted a high-profile roadshow in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to introduce lucrative investment opportunities in Dubai and Hungary.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to attract international real estate investors, a leading Dubai-based real estate agency, Inter Global Luxury held an exclusive roadshow in the capital of Sri Lanka, presenting a golden opportunity to invest in the thriving real estate markets of Dubai and Hungary. The event saw the presence of elite investors and featured insightful presentations by IGL's leadership.
Sabrina Khamisani, Chief Executive of Inter Global Luxury, led the presentation on the advantages of investing in Dubai's real estate market. Highlighting the unique benefits, she noted, "Dubai offers an exceptional investment landscape with its tax-free environment, high ROI without tax implications, and a robust legal framework ensuring the utmost security for investors."
In a parallel session, Sales and Investment Director Junaid Khamisani, alongside Dr. Marczali Tamás, European Immigration Specialist, unveiled the incentives for investing in Hungary. Under the theme "Hungary: Your Gateway to the European Union" the presentation covered the strategic benefits of Hungarian investments, including fast-track residence permits and access to the Schengen Zone.
The roadshow also provided a platform for one-on-one interviews, allowing potential investors to engage directly with IGL's experts to discuss tailored investment strategies.
Chief Executive of IGL Inter Global Luxury, Ms. Khamisani expressed her enthusiasm about the roadshow's success, stating, "We’re thrilled to open the doors to these high-potential markets for our investors. Our roadshow in Colombo is just the beginning of exploring new horizons and building a strong network worldwide”.
About: Inter Global Luxury is an award-winning real estate company with operations centered in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Specializing in residential properties, they provide clients with exclusive access to prime real estate in these dynamic markets. As experienced realtors and members of the BNI Gazelles Chapter in Dubai, Inter Global Luxury leverages a comprehensive network of business professionals to enhance their service offerings and ensure unparalleled support for their clients.
For more info, visit: igluae.com
Sabrina Khamisani
Interglobal Luxury Real Estate Brokerage LLC
+971 553792747
info@igluae.com
